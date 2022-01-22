How to watch No. 16 USC play Utah

The losing streak is up to seven games, and while some of those losses have been tough, the last couple has had some positives you can take from them, especially considering two of them were against some of the best in the country. The Utes will continue to be without Branden Carlson against USC, but they have played well the last few games and could have pulled off the upset against UCLA if a couple of shots had fallen. The Utes are defending better, taking care of the ball better, and just playing better as a unit. A lot of positives are happening for Craig Smith’s team; they need to get Carlson back, and then as long as the improvements continue, the wins will come.

The Utes lost to USC earlier this season to open Pac-12 play. The Utes got out to a very nice start in that game, but then Carlson went down with an ankle injury. After the half, the Trojans raced out to a big lead, and the Utes couldn’t dig out of the hole. The Trojans enter this match-up sitting at 15-2 overall and 5-2 in Pac-12 play after getting a close win over Colorado on Thursday 61-58 in Boulder. While USC is very talented, if Utah brings the same effort that they played with against UCLA, they can get this win. They just need to keep USC out of transition by taking care of the ball and keeping them off the offensive boards.

This game will be extra special as the program will honor Utah legend Wat Misaka at halftime. If you can’t make it to the Huntsman, here’s how to watch:

Tip: 4:30 pm

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Stream: Pac-12.com/live

Radio: ESPN700