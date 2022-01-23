 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 1/23/2022: Wat Misaka, TEU, Beijing Olympics

By Trent.Southwick
University of Utah Basketball
#21 Wat Misaka

In Football News...

  • Clark Phillips III has an incredible work ethic and passion for the game. He is a great influence to have on the team and in the DB room.
  • Tight End U
  • Some of Utah’s newest players WR Ryan Peppins (Alabama’s Mr. Football) and RB Jaylon Glover (Florida’s Mr. Football) are putting in work.
  • I’m not a fan of most of RJ Young’s rankings, etc. but I can get behind this one when it comes to Utah. Although if Utah beats Florida in week one then one of the CFP spots becomes a real possibility. Outside of Utah in the Rose Bowl, this thing is a little laughable. 3 of the 4 CFP teams are from the SEC? 5 SEC teams in NY6 bowls? Nebraska who went 3-9 (1-8 in conference) this year is going to make the Rose Bowl next year?

In Basketball News...

  • Utah honored the legacy of former Ute Wat Misaka last night. Misaka was the first Asian-American player in the NBA after being drafted by the New York Knicks in 1947.
  • You can watch the full ceremony here.
  • The Runnin’ Utes played well but that game went about as expected against a good USC team.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • A record 12 current and former Utah Ski Team members will be in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
  • The swim team cleaned up yesterday.

Trent’s Pick...

  • This Bengals fan is giving Raiders fans and Bills fans a run for their money. I wonder if he drank those. If so, did he place the empty cans back in his beard?

More From Block U

Loading comments...