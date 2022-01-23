Around The Hill, 1/23/2022: Wat Misaka, TEU, Beijing Olympics

In Football News...
- Clark Phillips III has an incredible work ethic and passion for the game. He is a great influence to have on the team and in the DB room.
Let me know when you find a DB who is hungry to learn what Dlinemen and LInebackers do to defeat blockers. CP has been getting it with us since he’s been here as a Ute. Shout out to @DevinLloyd_ for bringing him through. This young man is the truth! Let’s work @ClarkPhillips21 pic.twitter.com/pl8JmXXKNB— Pro-Tech-Trenches (@PTrenches) January 22, 2022
- Tight End U
The 2021 #TNT position group finished the season with a combined 102 receptions for 1,255 yards and scored 15 TD's. They also blocked for the #2 offense in FBS in yards per rush (5.57). @Utah_Football is #TEU #13Personnel pic.twitter.com/3llM8JWIsF— Fred Whittingham Jr. (@FWhittinghamJr) January 22, 2022
- Some of Utah’s newest players WR Ryan Peppins (Alabama’s Mr. Football) and RB Jaylon Glover (Florida’s Mr. Football) are putting in work.
This where me and @officiallyyjay1 at while everybody sleep! We working! pic.twitter.com/7UNn5uJo8e— Ryan Peppins (@RPeppins) January 22, 2022
- I’m not a fan of most of RJ Young’s rankings, etc. but I can get behind this one when it comes to Utah. Although if Utah beats Florida in week one then one of the CFP spots becomes a real possibility. Outside of Utah in the Rose Bowl, this thing is a little laughable. 3 of the 4 CFP teams are from the SEC? 5 SEC teams in NY6 bowls? Nebraska who went 3-9 (1-8 in conference) this year is going to make the Rose Bowl next year?
Do you agree with @RJ_Young's predictions for next season's NY6 Bowl Games? pic.twitter.com/oc8jRVlzTh— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 22, 2022
In Basketball News...
- Utah honored the legacy of former Ute Wat Misaka last night. Misaka was the first Asian-American player in the NBA after being drafted by the New York Knicks in 1947.
Forever a Ute ❤️— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 23, 2022
Immortalized in the rafters to remember Wat Misaka's life and legacy 2️⃣0️⃣#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Mm9BfU5wbl
- You can watch the full ceremony here.
Champion. Trailblazer. Forever a part of @UtahMBB history.— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 23, 2022
Watch the full Wat Misaka honored jersey ceremony. #GoUtes | @NBA | @nyknicks pic.twitter.com/L0jr2bO7hy
- The Runnin’ Utes played well but that game went about as expected against a good USC team.
Final. pic.twitter.com/JjUvERmzXF— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 23, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- A record 12 current and former Utah Ski Team members will be in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
It'll be a - #Beijing2022 with 12 current and former Utes representing their countries!— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) January 22, 2022
https://t.co/pmqYTRM1P1#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/XOxHoPSYQS
- The swim team cleaned up yesterday.
Showed up and showed out on Senior Day— Utah Swim & Dive (@UTAHswimdive) January 22, 2022
It's a great day to be a UTE‼️ #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/tR3IYBkkj5
Trent’s Pick...
- This Bengals fan is giving Raiders fans and Bills fans a run for their money. I wonder if he drank those. If so, did he place the empty cans back in his beard?

