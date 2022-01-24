Around The Hill, 1/24/2022: Matt Gay, DE Ka’eo Akana, Tavion Thomas

What better way to start the week than with some Utah links?
In Football News...
- Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network spoke with Yogi Roth and shared some of what he thinks makes Utah Football great.
“That’s an equalizer… It’s a total game changer.”— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) January 23, 2022
Daniel Jeremiah joins @YogiRoth on #TheItFactory to discuss the unmatched development of @Utah_Football student-athletes.
Watch the newest episode Monday at 6p PT / 7p MT.@ZayoGroup | @nflnetwork | #Pac12Insider pic.twitter.com/mxKfFPCIrN
- Several Utes and athletes from other Utah schools are preparing for the NFL Draft with Dr. Mayne.
Words can’t express how much I love what I do, couldn’t be more proud of our NFL pre-draft group, attention to details and reaping the rewards pic.twitter.com/j3vbQP9NRZ— Dr. Skyler Mayne (@DrMayne_) January 23, 2022
What @DrMayne_ is doing to make Utah athletes the best they can be is special. I feel lucky to have gotten to be around it and here is just a glimpse into what’s happening at Mayne Performance. For the full story on @fox13 click: https://t.co/dpDU92v0Bg pic.twitter.com/4BoSEzn5zW— Andrea Urban (@AndreaUrbanTV) January 20, 2022
- Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports shared a few of his top sleeper Heisman candidates. Our very own RB Tavion Thomas made the cut. Thomas should be on the pre-season watchlist for the Doak Walker award as well.
One from each conference that comes to mind —— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) January 22, 2022
• ACC: QB Devin Leary, NC State
• Big Ten: RB Braylon Allen, Wisconsin
• Big 12: RB Deuce Vaughn, K-State
• Pac-12: RB Tavion Thomas, Utah
• SEC: RB Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
• AAC: RB Alton McCaskill, Houston https://t.co/otWAvFlfNd
- Clark Phillips III interviewed an all-time Utah WR and kick returner Reggie Dunn Jr. on his podcast. You can find the podcast here, Apple podcasts, or Spotify.
Blessed to have Utah legend @ReggieDunnJr on the podcast today! Check out today’s episode on Faith Family & Football ! (Apple podcasts,Spotify)— Clark Phillips lll (@ClarkPhillips21) January 23, 2022
- Former Ute Matt Gay got the satisfaction of a game winning kick against his former team, the Tampa Bay Bucaneers, who cut him.
MATT GAY FOR THE WIN! pic.twitter.com/AQBU54oVhD— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 23, 2022
- Here are Matt Gay’s teammates swarming him after the kick.
WHAT A MOMENT. pic.twitter.com/FGK39fm84p— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 23, 2022
- New Utah Signee, DE Ka’eo Akana, made an impact on the field in this high school game with a big sack. I can’t wait for this guy to get to Sack Lake City.
Next Stop... #SackLakeCity Go UTES!!! @Kaeo03 @AaronAmaama @SBartle247 @JonKahooilihala @TrenchDawgz pic.twitter.com/ONnJdUVj2H— Kip Akana (@KipAkana) January 23, 2022
- This is the first time I’ve seen a recruit visit picture with the Pac-12 Championship trophy. It’s a thing of beauty.
Had a great time in utah thanks for having me out there @UteReef33 @Samuel_Jay13 @evanjohnsonUU #utah #utes pic.twitter.com/ujSaWfYsWJ— Gucci (@CollinGill11) January 23, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- The women’s basketball team got their first Pac-12 win of the season! This was fueled by an absolutely bonkers 21-4 first quarter.
Final from Tempe! First Pac-12 win in the books. pic.twitter.com/zoVZAI0Zdu— Utah Women's Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 23, 2022
Loading comments...