Around The Hill, 1/24/2022: Matt Gay, DE Ka’eo Akana, Tavion Thomas

By Trent.Southwick

What better way to start the week than with some Utah links?

In Football News...

  • Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network spoke with Yogi Roth and shared some of what he thinks makes Utah Football great.
  • Several Utes and athletes from other Utah schools are preparing for the NFL Draft with Dr. Mayne.
  • Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports shared a few of his top sleeper Heisman candidates. Our very own RB Tavion Thomas made the cut. Thomas should be on the pre-season watchlist for the Doak Walker award as well.
  • Clark Phillips III interviewed an all-time Utah WR and kick returner Reggie Dunn Jr. on his podcast. You can find the podcast here, Apple podcasts, or Spotify.
  • Former Ute Matt Gay got the satisfaction of a game winning kick against his former team, the Tampa Bay Bucaneers, who cut him.
  • Here are Matt Gay’s teammates swarming him after the kick.
  • New Utah Signee, DE Ka’eo Akana, made an impact on the field in this high school game with a big sack. I can’t wait for this guy to get to Sack Lake City.
  • This is the first time I’ve seen a recruit visit picture with the Pac-12 Championship trophy. It’s a thing of beauty.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The women’s basketball team got their first Pac-12 win of the season! This was fueled by an absolutely bonkers 21-4 first quarter.

