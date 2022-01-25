 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 1/25/2022: Lander Barton, 2022 Heisman Odds, CJ Verdell

By Trent.Southwick
Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X - Ohio State v Utah Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Utah offered a local DT from the 2023 class, Tevita Pome’e. Pome’e is currently a 3-star DT and the #10 recruit in the state of Utah per 247 Sports.
  • Eric Weddle shared about his path to returning to play for the Rams after retiring two years prior.
  • Utah signee LB Lander Barton was upgraded to 5-star status by On3, which also upgraded him to be the 28th best overall recruit in the country.
  • Here are the current 2022 Heisman odds from Atlantic City. No Tavion Thomas or Cam Rising on the list. I won’t get into it here, but some of the players with listed odds are a joke when Rising and Thomas are not listed.
  • Coach Scalley is out recruiting in Texas and got a serendipitous reminder of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. #22Forever
  • Speaking of Scalley, he’s a treasure.
  • You can read what 2023 4-star QB Gabarri Johnson had to say about his unofficial visit to Utah this past weekend here. Spoiler alert: The visit went well.
  • Utah offered a QB in the 2026 class. Safe to say this is probably their first offer for the 2026 class. Utah is his second offer. The first team to offer was BYU. He is the younger brother of 2023 4-star TE Walker Lyons who visited the campus a couple weeks ago.

Around The Pac-12...

  • Oregon RB CJ Verdell declared for the NFL Draft. With him leaving for the draft and Travis Dye transferring to USC, it will be interesting to follow what happens with the Oregon RB position.
  • Washington got a transfer commitment from a very productive Linebacker from Pitt.

In Basketball News...

  • Congrats to Lazar Stefanovic for winning Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week!

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks stay ranked #2 in the country!
  • The Red Rocks will take on #19 Stanford this weekend, their third consecutive top-20 matchup. You can get caught up on everything you need to know here.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Congrats to Gianna Kneepkens for winning Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week!
  • The men’s and women’s tennis teams have both started 4-0!

