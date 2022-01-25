Around The Hill, 1/25/2022: Lander Barton, 2022 Heisman Odds, CJ Verdell

In Football News...
- Utah offered a local DT from the 2023 class, Tevita Pome’e. Pome’e is currently a 3-star DT and the #10 recruit in the state of Utah per 247 Sports.
My 9th D1 offer comes from my dream school! My first college football experience was @UUtah, and it shaped me into the student and player I am! This one is huge and I’m so grateful. Thank you @CoachPowell99 and @bigfam94 and everyone at @Utah_Football for this one! #GODISGOOD https://t.co/Qn5j2WD6vm— Vita Pome'e (@tevitapomee) January 24, 2022
- Eric Weddle shared about his path to returning to play for the Rams after retiring two years prior.
LISTEN:@weddlesbeard— ESPN 700 (@ESPN700) January 24, 2022
Eric Weddle takes us behind the curtain on his journey to playing for the Rams this playoff chase after retirement - https://t.co/s15Os3ED5R
- Utah signee LB Lander Barton was upgraded to 5-star status by On3, which also upgraded him to be the 28th best overall recruit in the country.
Utah LB signee Lander Barton ranks No. 28 and five-stars in the On3 2022 On300: https://t.co/YMi4Z5vT8o pic.twitter.com/GiEkm1eEwV— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 24, 2022
- Here are the current 2022 Heisman odds from Atlantic City. No Tavion Thomas or Cam Rising on the list. I won’t get into it here, but some of the players with listed odds are a joke when Rising and Thomas are not listed.
2022 Heisman futures, from last night in Atlantic City @CaesarsAC— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 23, 2022
Nine players below 30/1 odds:
• Young, Alabama
• Stroud, Ohio St
• Williams, ???
• Henderson, Ohio St
• Uiagalelei, Clemson
• Robinson, Texas
• Rattler, South Carolina
• Thompson, Nebraska
• Gabriel, OU pic.twitter.com/BwQZg3zxl7
- Coach Scalley is out recruiting in Texas and got a serendipitous reminder of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. #22Forever
Recruiting in Texas, looked down at my arrival time, and was reminded of some very special young men!! #22Forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sl0qoGh0s9— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) January 24, 2022
- Speaking of Scalley, he’s a treasure.
#CareerGoals https://t.co/VF9FunFhM6— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) January 25, 2022
- You can read what 2023 4-star QB Gabarri Johnson had to say about his unofficial visit to Utah this past weekend here. Spoiler alert: The visit went well.
- Utah offered a QB in the 2026 class. Safe to say this is probably their first offer for the 2026 class. Utah is his second offer. The first team to offer was BYU. He is the younger brother of 2023 4-star TE Walker Lyons who visited the campus a couple weeks ago.
Wow!! Blessed to have received my 2nd offer to the University of Utah!! Thank you for the opportunity. @FWhittinghamJr ‼️ #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Qzww8dbSbV— Ryder Lyons (@ryderly0ns) January 25, 2022
Around The Pac-12...
- Oregon RB CJ Verdell declared for the NFL Draft. With him leaving for the draft and Travis Dye transferring to USC, it will be interesting to follow what happens with the Oregon RB position.
“'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future. '” — Jeremiah 29:11. pic.twitter.com/bHDpVYFgzg— CJ (@Cjverdell_) January 24, 2022
- Washington got a transfer commitment from a very productive Linebacker from Pitt.
Washington gets a big commitment from LB Cam Bright who starred at Pitt— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) January 24, 2022
Bright had 177 tackles, 23.5 TFL, and 9.5 sacks
pic.twitter.com/amYdBHeq7e
In Basketball News...
- Congrats to Lazar Stefanovic for winning Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week!
#Pac12MBB Freshman of the Week, presented by @Nextiva: Lazar Stefanovic.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) January 24, 2022
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/f7U3sJUcko#GoUtes | @UtahMBB pic.twitter.com/kBUqWMFkJg
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks stay ranked #2 in the country!
The Red Rocks remain ranked #2 in the country!— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 24, 2022
Event Rankings ⤵️
Vault: 4th
Bars: 6th
Beam: 3
Floor: 3rd#L22L pic.twitter.com/4tYQvZ8xAS
- The Red Rocks will take on #19 Stanford this weekend, their third consecutive top-20 matchup. You can get caught up on everything you need to know here.
Other Utah Sports News...
- Congrats to Gianna Kneepkens for winning Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week!
#Pac12WBB Freshman of the Week, presented by @Nextiva: Gianna Kneepkens.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) January 24, 2022
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/dlZdtbgVxq#GoUtes | @UTAHWBB pic.twitter.com/eLJ1snsyfy
- The men’s and women’s tennis teams have both started 4-0!
4️⃣-0️⃣ start to the season for @UteWomensTennis & @UtahTennis #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/L5w5m2Hd01— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 24, 2022
Loading comments...