Utah Basketball vs Washington State Game Thread

Game Notes:

Losing is never easy and losing 8 straight games is just brutal. The Utes travel to the state of Washington desperately trying to end an 8 game losing streak. Despite the losses, in the last 4 games the Utes have begun to find their identity and showed some incredible grit despite playing without their star Center Branden Carlson. The Utes played tough against 3 teams currently ranked in the top #25. What has been impressive as of late is that Utah’s bench has been stepping up and providing a big spark. The Utes will need a complete team effort to snap this losing streak. Utah is coming off a 79-67 home loss to USC on Saturday evening after a 20 point performance from Gabe Madsen who single-handedly kept Utah in the game throughout the evening. Prior to the USC loss, Utah took UCLA to the wire last Thursday, narrowly losing 63-58. Lazar Stefanovic has really stepped up as of late and Jaxon Brenchley has been receiving some meaningful minutes off the bench. The Utes will need a strong performance if they are going to beat Washington State in Pullman. These two teams last played in Salt Lake City on January 8 when Washington State beat Utah 77-61 near the beginning of Utah’s current losing streak. The Utes are a very different team and are currently playing with a lot more confidence, so this game will be a true litmus test for the Utah Utes. Utah enters the game with an 8-12 record overall and 1-9 in conference play. Washington State has had their last two games (against Oregon State and Oregon) postponed due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Cougar’s program. Washington State last played on January 15 when they beat Cal at home 65-57. Michael Flowers leads the Cougars with 13.2 points per game. Washington State enters the game with a 10-7 record overall and 3-3 in conference play. The Utes will continue to be without Branden Carlson as he recovers from appendicitis, however, word is that he has been practicing and there is a chance we’ll see him back in action this week. Cheer on the Utes wherever you are and let’s snap this losing streak!

When: Wednesday, January 26 at 8 pm MT

Where: Pullman, WA (Beasley Coliseum)

How to Watch: PAC 12 Network

First Half:

-Big surprise before tip-off as Branden Carlson is warming up and appears as though he will see action tonight. Also interesting to see Gabe Madsen getting into the starting lineup after his 20 point effort against USC.

16:00- Utah is off to an energetic start and leads 6-5. Great pick and roll action early from the Utes leading to easy lay-ins. Utah shooting 75% early which would be fantastic if that can remain high but two ugly turnovers in the first four minutes are certainly not a positive sign.

12:00- Utah really careless with the basketball early as we now have 6 turnovers. Great to see Branden Carlson getting into the game early and it will be great to have his size on both ends of the court. Stefanovic has been great so far as he has buried two 3’s to start the game. We have to protect the basketball to be successful in this game. Game tied at 12-12.

8:00- Washington State taking advantage after Utah missed some good lucks at the basket and leads Utah 16-14. We haven’t turned the ball over in the last 4 minutes which is a huge plus but unfortunately missed some great looks. Stefanovic leads the Utes with 8 points.

4:00- Branden Carlson’s first basket back for Utah and it’s an alley-oop dunk, excellent to see after Washington State attempted a full-court press. Utah and Washington State with a coming together after Ballstaedt commits a flagrant 1 and Noah Williams pushes him after being held and is given a Technical Foul. Washington State in the aftermath begins to seize the momentum as they lead 25-19 with a free throw coming. Important stretch for the Utes, they need to close the gap heading into halftime.

0:00- Really tough stretch to end the half for the Utes as they trail Washington State 33-25 at the half. Turnovers once again hurting the Utes as they have 13 turnovers in the first half. Washington State has increased their defensive pressure the last few minutes leading to a number of turnovers as Utah looked to run on the offensive end. Washington State with 7 turnovers in the half. Lazar Stefanovic leads all scorers with 11 points and Noah Williams leads the Cougars with 10 points. Utah has to protect the basketball and play tougher on defense; the Cougars getting way too many second-chance looks as they extended their lead in the final minutes of the first half. Let’s turn up the pressure in the second half Utah.