Around The Hill, 1/26/2022: Jaylon Glover, Jillian Hoffman, Clark Phillips III

By Trent.Southwick

In Football News...

  • Jaylon Glover was finally updated to 4-star status yesterday. Anyone who has seen his tape can see that this guy is a special talent. You can watch Florida’s Mr. Football’s Senior highlights here.
  • Cam Rising’s 2021 highlights were released on Youtube. Let’s start the Heisman campaign now.
  • You can also check out some Tavion Thomas highlights.
  • Jon Wilner came out with a Pac-12 non-conference strength of schedule rankings. Utah checks in with the third toughest non-conference schedule in 2022.
  • Relive the 2021 season with this storyboard review of each step of the 2021 season. It shares some amazing moments and pictures from all throughout the season.
  • This mock draft has Devin Lloyd going #16 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles. They say a lot of good things about Lloyd too (as they should).
  • Clark Phillips III was ranked the #3 returning CB in college football by PFF, “Phillips is hands down the top returning corner on the west coast and capable of reaching elite status in 2022”. Read more about it here.

In Basketball News...

  • Check out the weekly basketball presser with Craig Smith
  • The Runnin’ Utes will take on WSU tonight. You can get caught up on everything you need to know before the match here. Remember you can check in at Block U to find in-game updates on our Game Thread.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Jillian Hoffman was named the Pac-12 Specialist of the Week for her incredible floor performance which garnered a 9.975 score!

