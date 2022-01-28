 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 1/28/2022: Britain Covey, Mohamoud Diabate, Bud Scalley

By Trent.Southwick

NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Utah at Ohio State Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In Football News...

  • Coach Morgan Scalley shared some cool old photos of his dad, Ford “Bud” Scalley, who played RB for Utah from 1961-1962.
  • Our guys are going hard in the off-season.
  • It seems like new Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate is settling in nicely.
  • On their list of top returning CFB tight ends, Pro Football Focus named Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid as the #4 and #7 respectively. You can read the breakdowns here.
  • Check out Britain Covey’s talk with Bill Riley.
  • The fall can’t come fast enough!
  • Coaches Whittingham, Scalley, Powell, and Swan were in Hawaii visiting Utah signee DE Ka’eo Akana. I wonder if they’re gonna go surfing while in Hawaii. They at least need to get some garlic shrimp.
  • Former Utah WR Theo Howard shared some tape from practices throughout his career.

Around the Pac-12...

  • Rumor has it that former USC QB and Corner Canyon Alum, Jaxson Dart, will transfer to Ole Miss. This will be the second time Dart has strung along the BYU fan base just to go to an actual power 5 program.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Josh Furlong at KSL interviewed Utah Gymnastics icons Greg and Megan Marsden to get their thoughts on how the program is going under head coach Tom Farden. You can read all the details here.

In Basketball News...

  • I didn’t realize this but apparently, the Runnin’ Utes tied a program record the other day for the longest losing streak in program history. Their 9-game losing streak matched their all-time mark which was set in the 1935-1936 season. I’m all for breaking records but maybe it would be best to leave this one unbroken. Hopefully, they can get things going when they play Washington tomorrow.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The Pac-12 announced that the conference will start holding a conference softball championship beginning in 2023.
  • The women’s basketball team takes on the Buffs tonight at the Huntsman. The first 200 fans will receive a mini ring light.

