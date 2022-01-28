Around The Hill, 1/28/2022: Britain Covey, Mohamoud Diabate, Bud Scalley

In Football News...
- Coach Morgan Scalley shared some cool old photos of his dad, Ford “Bud” Scalley, who played RB for Utah from 1961-1962.
TBT to recognize my favorite Ute of all time, and my reason for falling in love with @Utah_Football !! My pops, Bud Scalley!! Rocking that 22 as well. Love you, Dad! pic.twitter.com/wtaq7SkMGX— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) January 27, 2022
- Our guys are going hard in the off-season.
2022 loading…. pic.twitter.com/rDISz5OQwd— Dr. Skyler Mayne (@DrMayne_) January 27, 2022
- It seems like new Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate is settling in nicely.
Salt Lake City so nice, i love it out here— Mohamoud Diabate (@MDiabate11) January 27, 2022
- On their list of top returning CFB tight ends, Pro Football Focus named Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid as the #4 and #7 respectively. You can read the breakdowns here.
- Check out Britain Covey’s talk with Bill Riley.
NEW EPISODE— ESPN 700 (@ESPN700) January 27, 2022
Prepping for the NFL draft, update on Stanford DE Gabe Reid’s recruitment, NFL Playoffs
A Conversation With Covey: An exclusive with former Utah WR Britain Covey every Thursday on the Bill Riley Show https://t.co/zMnh54NE4m
- The fall can’t come fast enough!
Want to go down memory lane? We got you!#TBT to the 2021 @Utah_Football season through our cinematic recaps. https://t.co/rRfZ7mOidk— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 27, 2022
- Coaches Whittingham, Scalley, Powell, and Swan were in Hawaii visiting Utah signee DE Ka’eo Akana. I wonder if they’re gonna go surfing while in Hawaii. They at least need to get some garlic shrimp.
University of Utah in the House tonight. @kaeo03 @KipAkana @JonKahooilihala @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/2kEK81Ppif— TrenchDawgz (@TrenchDawgz) January 28, 2022
- Former Utah WR Theo Howard shared some tape from practices throughout his career.
Just a couple practice clips throughout college pic.twitter.com/KL52GChVEt— Theo Howard (@Theo_Howard14) January 28, 2022
Around the Pac-12...
- Rumor has it that former USC QB and Corner Canyon Alum, Jaxson Dart, will transfer to Ole Miss. This will be the second time Dart has strung along the BYU fan base just to go to an actual power 5 program.
In Gymnastics News...
- Josh Furlong at KSL interviewed Utah Gymnastics icons Greg and Megan Marsden to get their thoughts on how the program is going under head coach Tom Farden. You can read all the details here.
In Basketball News...
- I didn’t realize this but apparently, the Runnin’ Utes tied a program record the other day for the longest losing streak in program history. Their 9-game losing streak matched their all-time mark which was set in the 1935-1936 season. I’m all for breaking records but maybe it would be best to leave this one unbroken. Hopefully, they can get things going when they play Washington tomorrow.
Other Utah Sports News...
- The Pac-12 announced that the conference will start holding a conference softball championship beginning in 2023.
- The women’s basketball team takes on the Buffs tonight at the Huntsman. The first 200 fans will receive a mini ring light.
⬇️⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️⬇️— Utah Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 27, 2022
https://t.co/J3TFS7hRgq pic.twitter.com/ayoc40J3CF
