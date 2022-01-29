How to watch Utah play Washington

Utah is looking to get off of this historically long losing streak, and after some really solid performances, the Utes took a step back against Washington State on Wednesday. They did get Branden Carlson back, but he looked out of rhythm, which is expected after missing a couple of weeks. Now the Utes look to get on track against Washington in Seattle.

In the first game, Utah held the lead, but Washington rallied back from 14 in the second half to win. In that game, UW was led by Cole Bajema’s 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from three, while Dejon Davis also had 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Two more Huskies were in double figures with Terrell Brown Jr’s 15 points, while Bey added 14 points.

Brown Jr. leads UW for the season while averaging 21 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 11 points and five boards per game.

As usual, going against UW and their zone defense, it’s all about patience and shot selection. Utah has to find a way to take care of the ball and get quality shots. If they do that, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.

Here’s how to watch:

Tip: 3 pm

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Stream: Pac-12.com/live

Radio: ESPN700