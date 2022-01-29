Around The Hill, 1/29/2022: Big Bam Olaseni, WR Sidney Mbanasor, Brian Johnson

In Football News...
- Bamidele Olaseni is BIG. But what else is new? Here’s hoping an NFL team out there gives him a shot and takes him on draft day.
Bam Olaseni (Utah-OT) verified 88 3/8” wingspan.— Ryan Fowler (@FowlerRyan1) January 28, 2022
For context, it’s the same as a full grown Canadian Goose, and would be the largest in the NFL.
It’s officially draft szn folks. pic.twitter.com/mQ0RSOVTvi
- Well, now I’m excited to see what our one-off uniforms are next year.
Yes…until next season… https://t.co/vdLYCP5Prd— UtesEquipment (@UtesEquipment) January 28, 2022
- Looks like the big-bodied WR Sidney Mbanasor (6’5”, 200), is staying solid on his commitment to Utah. It won’t be official until he signs on Feb. 2.
February 2nd I will be signing my letter of intent in the Pflugerville high gym at 5 everyone is welcome!!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/PJDCsT7fKg— Sidney Mbanasor (@Sidneymbanasor) January 28, 2022
- Former Utah QB Brian Johnson will receive consideration for the offensive coordinator position with the Green Bay Packers.
The #Packers interviewed #Chargers TEs coach Kevin Koger and are expected to interview #Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson for their vacant OC job, sources say. Luke Getsy and Adam Stenavich are the top in-house candidates.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022
- Utah signee CB Jocelyn Malaska was named to the 2022 Oklahoma All-State team!
We have an All-Stater!— Bethany Football (@bronchoftball) January 28, 2022
Senior DB/WR Jocelyn Malaska has made the 2022 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football team.
Go do amazing things Jo, your story isn’t finished! @JBastienMalaska #LiveLikeAChampion @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/TAZ7MlKSjI
- Calling it now, that Utah-USC game will be a college gameday matchup.
If you could only get tickets for one game, which one are you choosing? pic.twitter.com/KFotIVuvN1— 247Sports (@247Sports) January 28, 2022
Around The Pac-12...
- And so begins the fallout from the NCAA investigations in the ASU recruiting scandal. Three assistants and the offensive coordinator were all either fired or resigned yesterday. The investigation is not completed yet. This is just
Per the article:— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) January 28, 2022
-- "One former staffer said that regard for rules within the program “wasn’t really a thing.”"
-- "A former player parent told The Athletic that if the NCAA keeps digging it will find the pandemic allegations are the “tip of the iceberg.”" https://t.co/TSuJjxMrk5
Strong column:— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) January 29, 2022
"(ASU) continues to employ the assistant who coordinated recruiting when recruiting rules were violated. And it continues to employ the coach who supervised the recruiting coordinator and the four departed assistants...
"That’s not innovation. That’s dereliction" https://t.co/YpMQEtjfgn
- Meanwhile, up in Eugene...
Oregon recently hired two assistants with prior NCAA run-ins, Tosh Lupoi and Adrian Klemm.— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) January 28, 2022
What's up in Eugene? We asked the Ducks, and othershttps://t.co/ChykYQXjCG
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks take on #19 Stanford today at 2pm.
This week on #Pac12Insider, there’s a Top 20 #Pac12Gym showdown coming your way.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) January 27, 2022
No. 19 @StanfordWGym vs. No. 2 @UtahGymnastics
️ Jan. 29 @ 1p PT / 2p MT
️ https://t.co/Wrxn5ZhtU8#GoStanford | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/BPvUG2Xcqe
In Basketball News...
- The Runnin’ Utes take on the Huskies today. Hopefully, we won’t set a new program record losing streak.
NEXT UP | The Runnin' Utes set off for Seattle this weekend to take on the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. (MT) inside Alaska Airlines Area. https://t.co/z6uzcBw5T9— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 29, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- A great start for the swim & dive team!
Tony Chen takes home the victory in the 1M to highlight the Utes on opening night @BYUSwim_Dive— Utah Swim & Dive (@UTAHswimdive) January 29, 2022
Full day of action starts tomorrow morning at 11 am with the 200-medley relay #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/DRE9FHFcLW
- Go Cara Woolnough!
The Utes earned a chicken dinner tonight!!— Utah T&F/XC (@Utah_trackfield) January 29, 2022
Cara Woolnough takes home the DUB in the 5K at the UW invite!! Oh. And not to mention the #2 all time indoor 5K time in school history. NBD.
Nice job, mate! #goutes #utahtfxc pic.twitter.com/tuqHmJss2J
- As you can tell by the lack of any graphic, the women’s basketball team lost a heartbreaker last night. Utah led at the half and at the end of the third quarter but Colorado took the lead late.
Final: Colorado, 66. Utah, 62.— Utah Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 29, 2022
Trent’s Pick...
- Um... Wow. Brian Kelly really goes for it while recruiting.
Bruh pic.twitter.com/TcYhH8PvdT https://t.co/taG0zwojPZ— Simon Gibbs (@SimonGibbs26) January 29, 2022
Got my coach! @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/j0nurt5sMa— Walker Howard (@Walker_Howard4) December 13, 2021
