Around The Hill, 1/29/2022: Big Bam Olaseni, WR Sidney Mbanasor, Brian Johnson

By Trent.Southwick
In Football News...

  • Bamidele Olaseni is BIG. But what else is new? Here’s hoping an NFL team out there gives him a shot and takes him on draft day.
  • Well, now I’m excited to see what our one-off uniforms are next year.
  • Looks like the big-bodied WR Sidney Mbanasor (6’5”, 200), is staying solid on his commitment to Utah. It won’t be official until he signs on Feb. 2.
  • Former Utah QB Brian Johnson will receive consideration for the offensive coordinator position with the Green Bay Packers.
  • Utah signee CB Jocelyn Malaska was named to the 2022 Oklahoma All-State team!
  • Calling it now, that Utah-USC game will be a college gameday matchup.

Around The Pac-12...

  • And so begins the fallout from the NCAA investigations in the ASU recruiting scandal. Three assistants and the offensive coordinator were all either fired or resigned yesterday. The investigation is not completed yet. This is just
  • Meanwhile, up in Eugene...

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks take on #19 Stanford today at 2pm.

In Basketball News...

  • The Runnin’ Utes take on the Huskies today. Hopefully, we won’t set a new program record losing streak.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • A great start for the swim & dive team!
  • Go Cara Woolnough!
  • As you can tell by the lack of any graphic, the women’s basketball team lost a heartbreaker last night. Utah led at the half and at the end of the third quarter but Colorado took the lead late.

Trent’s Pick...

  • Um... Wow. Brian Kelly really goes for it while recruiting.

