Utes in the NFL: Conference Championship Edition

Then there were 2. Well, Utes fans, we are guaranteed to have one team consisting of former Utes players in the Super Bowl after San Francisco upset the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, Buffalo lost in the craziest NFL Playoff game you’ll ever see after scoring with 13 seconds left only to have Kansas City drive into field goal range to tie the game in regulation. Kansas City then won the coin toss (man do NFL overtime rules need changing) and drove down the field to win the game in overtime.

(6) San Francisco 49ers vs. (4) Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, January 30th at 4:30 pm MT

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

How to Watch: FOX

San Francisco 49ers: Last game 13-10 W @ Green Bay Packers

Mitch Wishnowsky (P)

Los Angeles Rams: Last game 30-27 W @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Terrell Burgess (SS)

Eric Weddle (FS)

Matt Gay (PK)

Preview: Los Angeles is coming off a wild win in Tampa Bay as they led by 14 points in the 4th Quarter only to fumble the football and have Tampa Bay tied the game late in the 4th Quarter. Just as the game seemed destined for overtime, Stafford hit Cooper Kupp on a 44-yard pass deep down the middle of the field to set up Matt Gay to kick the game-winning field as time expired against his former team. Hollywood couldn’t write a better ending. Now, LA will host the NFC Championship looking to beat a San Francisco team they lost to in Week 18 by a score of 27-24 as San Francisco clinched a playoff berth with that win. San Francisco, meanwhile, beat the Green Bay Packers at a snowy Lambeau Field on a game-ending field goal from Robbie Gould to win the game. In this game, Mitch WIshowsky had five punts for 234 yards for an average of 46.8 yards and had two inside the 20-yard line, with his longest being a 52-yard punt. Mitch’s performance was especially impressive given the difficult conditions in a freezing and snowy Lambeau Field. Eric Weddle (just a few weeks out of retirement) had four total tackles and two solo tackles for the LA Rams. In the winning effort, Terrell Burgess had two total tackles and one solo tackle. Matt Gay was 3-4 on field goals and 3-3 on extra points, including the game-winning 30-yard field as time expired.

(4) Cincinnati Bengals vs. (2) Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, January 30th at 1 pm MT

Where: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

How to Watch: CBS and Paramount +

Preview: There are no former Utes to watch in this game, but it’ll be fun to watch who represents the AFC in the Super Bowl. The combination of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase has been lighting it up this year, and Patrick Mahomes has been impressive after a rocky start early in the year. These two teams met in Week 17 in Cincinnati when the Bengals clinched a playoff berth by beating the Chiefs 34-31.