Around The Hill, 1/3/2022: Cam Rising, Kiel McDonald, Urban Meyer

By Trent.Southwick
NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Utah at Ohio State Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In Football News...

  • Cam Rising’s dad gave an update on Cam.
  • The LA Times detailed how Utah is now the class of the Pac-12 and if USC is to return to national prominence, they must first overcome the Utes. This kind of media attention can help take Utah recruiting up a notch. Watch out for next year’s recruiting class.
  • RB Coach Kiel McDonald is leaving to become the RB Coach for USC. Interesting that he is leaving for a lateral move. It’s possible the thinking is that being at USC beneath Lincoln Riley could be a faster path to a coordinator position.
  • I missed this yesterday, but this is hilarious.
  • This is a beautiful tribute.
  • Glad to see Bernard getting some love.
  • Ohio State head coach, Ryan Day, shared some of Ohio State’s half time adjustments that helped them win the Rose Bowl.

Around College Football...

  • Former Ohio State DB Marcus Williamson posted a thread on twitter with a series of accounts from his time at OSU to voice his experiences as a college athlete. Urban Meyer made a statement denying some of the accounts and several former players also came to Coach Meyer’s defense. The full story can be found here.
  • Lincoln Riley detailed his plans for rebuilding the USC football programs culture.

