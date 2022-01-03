Around The Hill, 1/3/2022: Cam Rising, Kiel McDonald, Urban Meyer

In Football News...
- Cam Rising’s dad gave an update on Cam.
Cam is doing great. Laughing, joking and spending the day with his family watching football.— Nicko Rising (@NickoRising) January 3, 2022
- The LA Times detailed how Utah is now the class of the Pac-12 and if USC is to return to national prominence, they must first overcome the Utes. This kind of media attention can help take Utah recruiting up a notch. Watch out for next year’s recruiting class.
- RB Coach Kiel McDonald is leaving to become the RB Coach for USC. Interesting that he is leaving for a lateral move. It’s possible the thinking is that being at USC beneath Lincoln Riley could be a faster path to a coordinator position.
To the Trench Mob and my Ute family, Thank You. #22Forever pic.twitter.com/ItvXSNV2Ck— Coach Kiel McDonald (@Coach_KMcDonald) January 3, 2022
- I missed this yesterday, but this is hilarious.
Have to give a stroll through the big town of Milford! Go Utes!!— Bryson Barnes (@bryson_barnes10) January 2, 2022
- This is a beautiful tribute.
This was Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s towel tonight in Rose Bowl, he played with Ty Jordan in Rockwall TX— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) January 2, 2022
(Shared by @AdamsonAshley ) pic.twitter.com/TYcQzWtHuy
- Glad to see Bernard getting some love.
Micah Bernard’s touchdown grab was No. 5 on ESPN’s top 10 plays from the day.— Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) January 2, 2022
- Ohio State head coach, Ryan Day, shared some of Ohio State’s half time adjustments that helped them win the Rose Bowl.
Around College Football...
- Former Ohio State DB Marcus Williamson posted a thread on twitter with a series of accounts from his time at OSU to voice his experiences as a college athlete. Urban Meyer made a statement denying some of the accounts and several former players also came to Coach Meyer’s defense. The full story can be found here.
- Lincoln Riley detailed his plans for rebuilding the USC football programs culture.
