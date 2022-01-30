 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 1/30/2022: Maile O’Keefe, Bam Olaseni, Cam Rising

By Trent.Southwick
2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Gymnastics Championship Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

In Football News...

  • West Coast Football ranked the Pac-12 head coaches heading into 2022. Kyle Whittingham came in at #2. You can find the full rankings here.
  • Derek Peterson of Saturday Out West wrote an article about how good Cam Rising was in 2021 and how he can be the difference maker for Utah in the 2022 season. You can find the article here. I highly recommend it.
  • Cam Rising was also ranked as the #9 returning QB of 2022 by 247 Sports.
  • The East-West Shrine Bowl have begun practicing and former Utah OL Bamidele Olaseni is turning heads.
  • Here are a couple clips of Bam in action.
  • Cole Fotheringham is working hard, preparing for the NFL Draft.
  • Former Ute and current NFL standout CB, Jaylon Johnson, is happy to be done facing Tom Brady.
  • Yesterday was the birthday of both CB coach Sharrieff Shah and DE coach Lewis Powell. Happy birthday coaches! And what a cute photo shared by coach Scalley.

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks took down #19 Stanford with an impressive 197.675. If you missed it, you can get caught up by reading Block U’s coverage here.
  • The Red Rocks had a strong all-around performance which has highlighted by an incredible beam rotation.
  • Maile O’Keefe scored a perfect 10.000 on beam! If you haven’t been following the Red Rocks, when O’Keefe throws up the “twos” at the 37 second mark, she is doing so to honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. The whole gymnastics team has been doing this all season.

In Basketball News...

  • I don’t care what you say, this Basketball team is historic. They have accomplished something that no other team in program history has done. They have also successfully played the entire month of January without any wins.
  • Dusan Mahorcic has been suspended for violation of team rules. No other details are available at the time of writing.

