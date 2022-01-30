Around The Hill, 1/30/2022: Maile O’Keefe, Bam Olaseni, Cam Rising

In Football News...
- West Coast Football ranked the Pac-12 head coaches heading into 2022. Kyle Whittingham came in at #2. You can find the full rankings here.
- Derek Peterson of Saturday Out West wrote an article about how good Cam Rising was in 2021 and how he can be the difference maker for Utah in the 2022 season. You can find the article here. I highly recommend it.
- Cam Rising was also ranked as the #9 returning QB of 2022 by 247 Sports.
Which QB are you taking to lead your team in 2022?— 247Sports (@247Sports) January 28, 2022
(✍ @nickkosko59) pic.twitter.com/EiGyRjGVUC
- The East-West Shrine Bowl have begun practicing and former Utah OL Bamidele Olaseni is turning heads.
Lotta buzz for Utah OL Bamidele Olaseni. First off the bus guy. His effort in drills has been outstanding. He’s the first name that comes up with everyone I’ve had a chance to speak with. #ShrineBowl— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) January 29, 2022
- Here are a couple clips of Bam in action.
Bam Olaseni has been working at both LT and RT in one-on-ones. He’s certainly impressing everyone in attendance. pic.twitter.com/ZC3a193PGC— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 29, 2022
Bam Olaseni with the beautiful kick out block pic.twitter.com/y4fD4c7D9y— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 29, 2022
- Cole Fotheringham is working hard, preparing for the NFL Draft.
Just another day in SC as @padrejamon prepares for his NFL journey with Coach Allred. Also great to catch up with Coach Norm Chow this morning at the workout. Some major football royalty down in #onetownoneteam on this fine Saturday morning! pic.twitter.com/UMWOXrn4Si— Triton Football (@Tritonfootball) January 29, 2022
- Former Ute and current NFL standout CB, Jaylon Johnson, is happy to be done facing Tom Brady.
Thank you Jesus Enjoy retirement https://t.co/0ASMeDh0eF— Jaylon Johnson (@NBAxJay1) January 29, 2022
- Yesterday was the birthday of both CB coach Sharrieff Shah and DE coach Lewis Powell. Happy birthday coaches! And what a cute photo shared by coach Scalley.
Happy Birthday to this dynamic duo right here!! Grateful for all you do for me and the program!! Love you guys! Sleep well!— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) January 30, 2022
UteNation, show these guys some love!! pic.twitter.com/4N9CPy6KqM
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks took down #19 Stanford with an impressive 197.675. If you missed it, you can get caught up by reading Block U’s coverage here.
LIGHT THE U! #GoUtes | #L22L pic.twitter.com/eoboBqyVob— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 29, 2022
- The Red Rocks had a strong all-around performance which has highlighted by an incredible beam rotation.
It's official: Beam team is BACK!— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 29, 2022
The Utes post the highest beam score in the country this season with a 49.725 pic.twitter.com/4JUtDk1gUQ
- Maile O’Keefe scored a perfect 10.000 on beam! If you haven’t been following the Red Rocks, when O’Keefe throws up the “twos” at the 37 second mark, she is doing so to honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. The whole gymnastics team has been doing this all season.
!! Maile O'Keefe is on beam and earns the second Perfect 10 on beam in her career!! pic.twitter.com/ckvMUsBKSw— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 29, 2022
In Basketball News...
- I don’t care what you say, this Basketball team is historic. They have accomplished something that no other team in program history has done. They have also successfully played the entire month of January without any wins.
Runnin’ Utes lose to the Huskies in OT, 77-73. Utah has now lost 10-straight games, the longest losing streak in program history.— Cole Bagley (@bagley_cole) January 30, 2022
- Dusan Mahorcic has been suspended for violation of team rules. No other details are available at the time of writing.
Utah announces an indefinite suspension of Dusan Mahorcic, who did not play in the second half the other night at Washington State. pic.twitter.com/6mwN6GKnAk— Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) January 29, 2022
