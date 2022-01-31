 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 1/31/2022: Eric Weddle, Joe Ludwig, Gabarri Johnson

In Football News...

  • Joe Ludwig, Utah fullback and son of offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, got engaged!
  • 2023 QB Gabarri Johnson won a 7-on-7 tournament and was named the tournament MVP. Johnson is a 4-star QB out of Washington who took an unofficial visit to Utah a couple of weeks ago and loved it. If Johnson continues to perform well at these tournaments and camps then his rating could rise significantly.
  • 2023 DE Hunter Clegg turned 17 yesterday and shared what looks to be his current top-12 schools. Clegg is a 4-star DE out of American Fork. It looks like he is looking to stay out west and I wouldn't be surprised to see him end up at one of the schools in Utah as BYU, Utah State, and Utah all made the top-12.
  • Utah just missed out on this list. The Utes will have three former players in the Super Bowl. Eric Weddle, Terrell Burgess, and Matt Gay are all on the LA Rams.
  • Eric Weddle put on a show in the NFC Championship game.
  • Even the NFL is showing Weddle some love.
  • Terrell Burgess has the Mamba Mentality

Other Sports News...

  • Check out this short video about some of the student-athletes on the Utah Ski Team.
  • The women’s basketball team came up with the comeback W.

