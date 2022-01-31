Around The Hill, 1/31/2022: Eric Weddle, Joe Ludwig, Gabarri Johnson

In Football News...
- Joe Ludwig, Utah fullback and son of offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, got engaged!
8 years later… Worth the wait. Here’s to forever @Lissa_Trainor pic.twitter.com/oUv8RN0iI0— Joe Ludwig (@joeludwig19) January 31, 2022
- 2023 QB Gabarri Johnson won a 7-on-7 tournament and was named the tournament MVP. Johnson is a 4-star QB out of Washington who took an unofficial visit to Utah a couple of weeks ago and loved it. If Johnson continues to perform well at these tournaments and camps then his rating could rise significantly.
.@GabarriJohnson5 showed today he is the BEST QB in the west!!! Not close!! So proud of our boys! Our defense is the REAL DEAL! Our wideouts and TEs are unstoppable! Let’s go https://t.co/KMlLNmlBjd— Tracy Ford (@TFordFSP) January 31, 2022
- 2023 DE Hunter Clegg turned 17 yesterday and shared what looks to be his current top-12 schools. Clegg is a 4-star DE out of American Fork. It looks like he is looking to stay out west and I wouldn't be surprised to see him end up at one of the schools in Utah as BYU, Utah State, and Utah all made the top-12.
Blessed to see 17 today! pic.twitter.com/xtgUGdcRWC— Hunter Clegg (@HunterClegg) January 30, 2022
- Utah just missed out on this list. The Utes will have three former players in the Super Bowl. Eric Weddle, Terrell Burgess, and Matt Gay are all on the LA Rams.
Most Players in the Super Bowl:— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) January 31, 2022
1. Georgia - 7
2. LSU - 6
3. Washington - 5
3. Alabama - 5
3. Ohio State - 5
3. Oklahoma - 5
3. Florida - 5
3. Texas AM - 5
9. Clemson - 4
9. Iowa - 4
- Eric Weddle put on a show in the NFC Championship game.
Imagine coming out of retirement at 37 years old and LEADING the defense in tackles on your way to a Super Bowl. The legend of @weddlesbeard only gets better. pic.twitter.com/icO7VjOruk— Block U (@BlockU) January 31, 2022
- Even the NFL is showing Weddle some love.
Signed for the playoffs, led the team in tackles in the NFC Championship game, now @weddlesbeard is headed to #SBLVI! pic.twitter.com/NQAluiDWoo— NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2022
- Terrell Burgess has the Mamba Mentality
@RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/828469ICPq— Terrell Burgess (@TiTaniumT98) January 31, 2022
Other Sports News...
- Check out this short video about some of the student-athletes on the Utah Ski Team.
Where can you go to class in the morning and ski (or snowboard) in the afternoon? The University of Utah, of course.— University of Utah (@UUtah) January 31, 2022
Check out a day in the life of some of our student-skiers/snowboarders.
⛷ pic.twitter.com/qjC2W8Hc8o
- The women’s basketball team came up with the comeback W.
Bounced back for the win in Boulder! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Tu5jsUZRUd— Utah Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 30, 2022
