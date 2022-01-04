 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 1/4/2022: RB Jaylon Glover, DE Xavier Carlton, George Kliavkoff

By Trent.Southwick
NCAA Basketball: Pac-12 Media Day Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

In Football News...

  • The highly touted RB in this year’s class cleared the air by announcing that he is a Ute and will not reconsider in the wake of Coach McDonald leaving to USC.
  • Cam Rising and CJ Stroud both put on a show at the Rose Bowl
  • Tight End U
  • Xavier Carlton is a talented defensive end with impressive measurables. His father, Demetrius Carlton, played linebacker at Utah.
  • Bleacher Report released their Top 10 contenders for the 2022 CFP. Utah checked in at number 5. Somebody at Bleacher Report has been following the Utes as the dialogue about the team was impressive for a national outlet.

Around the Pac-12...

  • Whatever you may think of George Kliavkoff, the new Pac-12 commissioner, he is infinitely better than Larry Scott. He recently shared his strategy for overcoming some of the obstacles to Pac-12 football and men’s basketball returning to the highest level. You can read a summary here. The full interview from the LA Times is here.

Around College Football...

  • Could Caleb Williams reunite with Lincoln Riley at USC? He also specifically states that returning to Oklahoma is a possibility.

More From Block U

