Around The Hill, 1/4/2022: RB Jaylon Glover, DE Xavier Carlton, George Kliavkoff

In Football News...
- The highly touted RB in this year’s class cleared the air by announcing that he is a Ute and will not reconsider in the wake of Coach McDonald leaving to USC.
Too clear the air, I am 1000% locked & committed to the University of Utah. I love Salt Lake City and cannot wait to go to battle with my teammates! #GoUtes— Jaylon “2 Piece” Glover (@officiallyyjay1) January 3, 2022
- Cam Rising and CJ Stroud both put on a show at the Rose Bowl
These studs brought the cannons out pic.twitter.com/sprP47Oofx— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 3, 2022
- Tight End U
Final Top-Graded @PFF Tight Ends for 2021— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) January 3, 2022
79.1—Dalton Kincaid, Utah
78.1—Brant Kuithe, Utah
74.4—Benhamin Yurosek, Stanford
73.2—Cole Fotheringham, Utah
69.6—Teagan Quitoriano, OSU
- Xavier Carlton is a talented defensive end with impressive measurables. His father, Demetrius Carlton, played linebacker at Utah.
2020 4-star DL Xavier Carlton entered the transfer portal after finishing the 2021 season at Utah with 18 tackles, 4 TFL and 1 sack @AMarkhamRivals @rivalsmike https://t.co/tteCnfyKUq— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 3, 2022
- Bleacher Report released their Top 10 contenders for the 2022 CFP. Utah checked in at number 5. Somebody at Bleacher Report has been following the Utes as the dialogue about the team was impressive for a national outlet.
Around the Pac-12...
- Whatever you may think of George Kliavkoff, the new Pac-12 commissioner, he is infinitely better than Larry Scott. He recently shared his strategy for overcoming some of the obstacles to Pac-12 football and men’s basketball returning to the highest level. You can read a summary here. The full interview from the LA Times is here.
Around College Football...
- Could Caleb Williams reunite with Lincoln Riley at USC? He also specifically states that returning to Oklahoma is a possibility.
Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams announces his intentions to enter transfer portal; not officially in yet @rivalsmike @BPrzybylo https://t.co/ed1cVbUKG8— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 3, 2022
Loading comments...