Around The Hill, 1/5/2021: Rose Bowl Viewership, Britain Covey, Mohamoud Diabate

In Football News...
- A lot of eyes were on the Utes and I’m sure they liked what they saw.
The @rosebowlgame registered 16.6 million viewers. One of the 3 most viewed games of the season (with the two @CFBPlayoff Semifinals) and the 2nd most-viewed non-Semifinal NY6 bowl game of the CFP era. Audience peaked at 19.7 million viewers over the game’s closing minutes. https://t.co/uwD0q1m6wU— George Kliavkoff (@Kliavkoff) January 4, 2022
- Nephi Sewell is headed to the East-West Shrine Bowl
BIG TIMER!— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 4, 2022
The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @Utah_Football LB Nephi Sewell, has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @jungleboii02, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas pic.twitter.com/3NaF9mPrSE
- If you would like to see some high quality photos from the Rose Bowl you can find some here.
- If they build Covey a statue, where do you think they should put it? I just hope they make a desktop sized version to buy at the team store.
Hey @UofUFineArts, know any good sculptors? https://t.co/X8BzEGg7K7— University of Utah (@UUtah) January 1, 2022
- Interesting. Glad our coaches know how to identify talent.
Wow! The real reason covey chose Utah over BYU. Yup bet BYU regrets that one. Did him dirty smh pic.twitter.com/6pAsXUkeaX— UtahGirl! (@rachelbeck_17) January 4, 2022
- The Utes picked up a player walk-on commitment from an offensive linemen. This is a great pickup as Edmonds was a Regional Lineman of the Year.
110% committed #OBLOCK LETS GET TO WORK!!!! ⚪️ @BrandonHuffman @SacBee_JoeD @dlinevids1 @RWrightRivals @Coach_Wingert pic.twitter.com/xgwGZj8oks— Jacob Edmonds (@JacobEdmonds77) January 4, 2022
- Mohamoud Diabate announced he will be transferring to the Utes. Over the past 3 years at Florida, the former 4-star LB has racked up 170 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. This is a welcome addition to the team as both Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell have announced for the draft. This will be an interesting story to follow as Utah will open the 2022 season in Gainesville.
I’m incredibly thankful for the past 3 years here at the University of Florida. Thank you to all who invested their time into me during my time. I appreciate all the fans of Gator Nation and the support throughout my time here in Gainesville, I will always be a Gator. pic.twitter.com/tf8OsEaVER— Mohamoud Diabate (@MDiabate11) January 5, 2022
The best part about the Mohamoud Diabate pickup for the Utes? He did his homework and reached out Utah… How often do you hear of a player of his caliber doing that? That should tell everyone he fits the Utah mold. #UteNation #GoUtes— Alex Markham (@AMarkhamRivals) January 5, 2022
- The Utah Pork Producers Association gave a shout out to Bryson Barnes, who grew up a pig farmer.
What a performance by Bryce Barnes and the @Utah_Football team in the Rose Bowl! We are proud to know Bryce and his family are #UtahPorkProducers! #GoUtes #GoPorkhttps://t.co/UqCAFXjeB4— Utah Pork Producers Association (@PorkProducersUT) January 4, 2022
In Basketball News...
- Coach Craig Smith held his weekly press conference yesterday. If you missed it you can check it out here.
