Around The Hill, 1/5/2021: Rose Bowl Viewership, Britain Covey, Mohamoud Diabate

By Trent.Southwick
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 30 Georgia v Florida Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Football News...

  • A lot of eyes were on the Utes and I’m sure they liked what they saw.
  • Nephi Sewell is headed to the East-West Shrine Bowl
  • If you would like to see some high quality photos from the Rose Bowl you can find some here.
  • If they build Covey a statue, where do you think they should put it? I just hope they make a desktop sized version to buy at the team store.
  • Interesting. Glad our coaches know how to identify talent.
  • The Utes picked up a player walk-on commitment from an offensive linemen. This is a great pickup as Edmonds was a Regional Lineman of the Year.
  • Mohamoud Diabate announced he will be transferring to the Utes. Over the past 3 years at Florida, the former 4-star LB has racked up 170 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. This is a welcome addition to the team as both Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell have announced for the draft. This will be an interesting story to follow as Utah will open the 2022 season in Gainesville.
  • The Utah Pork Producers Association gave a shout out to Bryson Barnes, who grew up a pig farmer.

In Basketball News...

  • Coach Craig Smith held his weekly press conference yesterday. If you missed it you can check it out here.

