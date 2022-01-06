Around The Hill, 1/6/2022: Lander Barton, OL Coach Jim Harding, Arizona State

In Football News...
- Lander Barton was the day 2 MVP at the All-American Bowl.
All-American Bowl Day 2 On3 MVPs: Utah LB signee Lander Barton for the West team and Georgia DL signee Mykel Williams for the East team. More top performers from @CharlesPower here: https://t.co/hBlSg9XSsy pic.twitter.com/C9otYfYVD8— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 5, 2022
- Here is Lander Barton picking off Devin Brown, the #6 QB in the country and Corner Canyon product, who signed with Ohio State.
Utah signee Lander Barton with strong downfield coverage and picks off Ohio State signee Devin Brown @AABonNBC https://t.co/UjvXpU3zta pic.twitter.com/J5IX9kHz4y— Charles Power (@CharlesPower) January 5, 2022
- Coach Harding was named the 2021 Offensive Line Coach of the Year by Football Scoop.
Pls join us & @AstroTurfUSA in congratulating:— FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) January 5, 2022
Jim Harding -- 2021 FootballScoop Offensive Line Coach of the Year https://t.co/JsjDUU4xHE
- ASU is doing some free advertising for Utah and Oregon.
Top tier pic.twitter.com/HH8Vxz79S0— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) January 5, 2022
- The Utes social media team wasted no time.
#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/mEwcmUAICz— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 6, 2022
- Utah RB signee Jaylon Glover was named to the All-County First Team and MVP of the season. If you haven’t watched his highlights, I highly recommend them. This guy is gonna be a stud.
.@theledger All County Offensive Team was released. @officiallyyjay1— LAKE GIBSON BRAVES FOOTBALL (@LakeGibsonFB) January 4, 2022
First Team.
MVP back-to-back seasons. #BOE #RECRUITtheGIB pic.twitter.com/1kQUioZwMv
In Basketball News...
- If you are in the area and have time, go support our Runnin’ Utes as they take on Washington tomorrow night!
The Runnin' Utes return home and look to get back in the win column as we welcome Washington for a Thursday night bout inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center at 7: 30 p.m. (MT). https://t.co/OX50q3jmPA— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 5, 2022
- Mahorcic is making progress.
Dusan Mahorcic with a brace on the right knee at the start of this thing, and for a couple of seconds in the middle.— Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) January 5, 2022
Craig Smith told us yesterday that Mahorcic is doing court stuff, but hasn't gone full yet in practice. https://t.co/U9ZwfXZM9U
Around the Pac-12...
- After hiring Kiel McDonald as his new RB coach, Lincoln Riley has now dipped into the Big 10 for his Defensive line coach.
Sources: USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the defensive line coach. Nua coached Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, who project as Top 15 picks in the NFL draft.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2022
- Oregon announced the signing of Tosh Lupoi as their new defensive coordinator. At $1.7m per year, this is a massive contract for a coordinator. Lupoi spent the past 3 years bouncing around the NFL as a D-Line coach. His last stop at the collegiate level was as the defensive coordinator for Alabama in 2018.
Tosh Lupoi’s 3-year, $5.1 million contract as Oregon Ducks’ defensive coordinator approvedhttps://t.co/yQthvlU0TB— James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) January 6, 2022
- Cristobal is bringing another of his Oregon coaches to Miami
It's official. Miami announces the hiring of new WR coach and co-offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon. Worked with T-Rob at South Carolina and with Cristobal at Oregon. So far, hiring of McClendon, Mirabal and strength coach Aaron Feld are complete. pic.twitter.com/VKTbplJtVW— Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) January 5, 2022
Around College Football...
- The SEC has lost bowl games to Army, UCF, Houston, Texas Tech, Purdue, Baylor, Kansas State. The whole “SEC is significantly better than everyone else” narrative is just some effective branding. Similar to the Big 10, Big 12, or ACC, every year there are 1-3 really good teams and the rest are just good to average. If 1-3 Pac-12 teams can separate themselves from the pack then the Pac-12 will regain the national respect.
The SEC will win the national championship this year… but is now guaranteed to end their bowl season with a 6-8 overall record. #ItJustMeansMore— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 5, 2022
