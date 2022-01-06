 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 1/6/2022: Lander Barton, OL Coach Jim Harding, Arizona State

By Trent.Southwick
In Football News...

  • Lander Barton was the day 2 MVP at the All-American Bowl.
  • Here is Lander Barton picking off Devin Brown, the #6 QB in the country and Corner Canyon product, who signed with Ohio State.
  • Coach Harding was named the 2021 Offensive Line Coach of the Year by Football Scoop.
  • ASU is doing some free advertising for Utah and Oregon.
  • The Utes social media team wasted no time.
  • Utah RB signee Jaylon Glover was named to the All-County First Team and MVP of the season. If you haven’t watched his highlights, I highly recommend them. This guy is gonna be a stud.

In Basketball News...

  • If you are in the area and have time, go support our Runnin’ Utes as they take on Washington tomorrow night!
  • Mahorcic is making progress.

Around the Pac-12...

  • After hiring Kiel McDonald as his new RB coach, Lincoln Riley has now dipped into the Big 10 for his Defensive line coach.
  • Oregon announced the signing of Tosh Lupoi as their new defensive coordinator. At $1.7m per year, this is a massive contract for a coordinator. Lupoi spent the past 3 years bouncing around the NFL as a D-Line coach. His last stop at the collegiate level was as the defensive coordinator for Alabama in 2018.
  • Cristobal is bringing another of his Oregon coaches to Miami

Around College Football...

  • The SEC has lost bowl games to Army, UCF, Houston, Texas Tech, Purdue, Baylor, Kansas State. The whole “SEC is significantly better than everyone else” narrative is just some effective branding. Similar to the Big 10, Big 12, or ACC, every year there are 1-3 really good teams and the rest are just good to average. If 1-3 Pac-12 teams can separate themselves from the pack then the Pac-12 will regain the national respect.

