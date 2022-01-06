How to watch Utah basketball play Washington

The Utes return to the Huntsman Center looking to break their losing streak against Washington Thursday night. After being swept last week by the Oregon schools, the Utes are hoping the home court of the Huntsman will get them back on track. In the last few weeks, a ton of Pac-12 games have been postponed due to the health and safety protocols. Fortunately, the Utes haven’t had a game moved — and that’s with Branden Carlson being sick a week ago.

The Utes are moving closer to getting healthy, with Dusan Mohorcic likely a few weeks away from getting back on the floor but has started to practice. The added size that Mohorcic will bring will be big for a team struggling on the defensive side of the ball, which has helped stifle the offense. It is still early in the season and teams not named UCLA and Arizona are struggling, so the Utes can still make some noise in this conference. Hopefully, they can get back to a winning style of play against a beatable Washington.

Can’t make it up to the Hunstman?

How to watch:

Where: Huntsman Center

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Stream: Pac-12.com/live

Radio: ESPN700