Around The Hill, 1/7/2022: NIL, Tavion Thomas, Red Rocks

By Trent.Southwick
Utah v UCLA Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Happy Friday! Here are some links to peruse as you get ready for the weekend.

University News...

  • The University of Utah announced a group licensing agreement that will allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness with co-branded products using the schools trademarks and logos.

In Football News...

  • He’s baaaaack.
  • Jeremy Mercier is a 3-star JUCO LB signed in the 2020 class. I believe he has only one year left to play so this decision makes sense for him to get playing time. The Utes LB room is absolutely stacked.

In Basketball News...

  • The Runnin’ Utes blew a double-digit second half lead to a not very good Washington.
  • The Runnin’ Utes announced they will be holding a jersey ceremony for Tom Chambers. Over his four-year career at Utah (1977-1981), Chambers played in 116 games with per-game averages of 25.5 minutes played, 14.6 points, 0.7 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.4 blocks.

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Best of Utah meet is today at 7pm. Best of luck to the Red Rocks!

More Utah Sports News...

  • The Utes baseball team announced their spring schedule
  • Today was the US National/Utah Invitational at Soldier Hollow and the Utes had two podiums

