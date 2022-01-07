Around The Hill, 1/7/2022: NIL, Tavion Thomas, Red Rocks

Happy Friday! Here are some links to peruse as you get ready for the weekend.

University News...

The University of Utah announced a group licensing agreement that will allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness with co-branded products using the schools trademarks and logos.

In Football News...

He’s baaaaack.

Jeremy Mercier is a 3-star JUCO LB signed in the 2020 class. I believe he has only one year left to play so this decision makes sense for him to get playing time. The Utes LB room is absolutely stacked.

Thank you Utah! Excited for my next chapter! pic.twitter.com/ZCvjV0JwmM — Jeremy Mercier (@jeremymercier59) January 7, 2022

In Basketball News...

The Runnin’ Utes blew a double-digit second half lead to a not very good Washington.

The Runnin’ Utes announced they will be holding a jersey ceremony for Tom Chambers. Over his four-year career at Utah (1977-1981), Chambers played in 116 games with per-game averages of 25.5 minutes played, 14.6 points, 0.7 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.4 blocks.

VERY EXCITED to announce that we'll be honoring @therealTC24 with a jersey ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 5!!



https://t.co/cvC2OiqXf5#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/K1toScBriW — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 6, 2022

In Gymnastics News...

The Best of Utah meet is today at 7pm. Best of luck to the Red Rocks!

More Utah Sports News...

The Utes baseball team announced their spring schedule





. 18



Home schedule below, and click the link for our full slate



https://t.co/krzKv8EOap#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/lvAFH0hLQ8 — Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) January 6, 2022

Today was the US National/Utah Invitational at Soldier Hollow and the Utes had two podiums

from the women’s classic 10 km



for Sydney in the junior US Nationals and @RMISA races



https://t.co/rCkaQSBSoT#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/f85P3LYEBe — Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) January 6, 2022