Around The Hill, 1/8/2022: Reser Stadium, Tyler Huntley, Best of Utah Results

By Trent.Southwick

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the weekend! Here are some links to kick off your day.

In Football News...

  • This video is worth the 2.5 minutes of your day. I LOVE THIS TEAM.
  • 3-star LB and Utah signee, Ka’eo Akana, was named the Lineman of the Year in the state of Hawaii
  • Tyler Huntley will get the start in the Ravens' final regular season game and what will most likely be their final game of the season.
  • You can use Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator to run through the first 2 rounds of the draft as your favorite team. In my super scientific trials, Devin Lloyd was consistently drafted at pick #20-22 to either the Ravens, Dolphins, or Patriots.
  • Antonio Morales at The Athletic wrote about reasons for optimism and concern for each Pac-12 football program. Utah’s reason for optimism is the star power returning on offense and the reason for concern is the star power being lost on defense. You can read the details about the Utes and the rest of the Pac-12 here. ($)
  • Micah Bernard has dropped some merch. If you want to buy some you can find it here. The graphic is in reference to Bernard having fun with a video included below.

In Basketball News...

  • Tonight is the Ute Proud night as the Utes take on Washington State today at 4 pm.
  • If you will be attending the Basketball game tonight, be sure to bring a mask with you as it will be required for entry. The same is true for all other indoor sporting events until other notice.

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks continued their run of in-state dominance by convincingly winning the Best of Utah meet with impressive performances all around.
  • ESPN highlighted notable freshmen making their NCAA gymnastics debuts. Utah gymnasts Grace McCallum, Kara Eaker, and Amelie Morgan were all featured.

More Utah Sports News...

  • As it currently stands, the Utah women’s basketball team is in a position to make the 2022 NCAA tournament. However, a large number of Covid-19 postponements across the Pac-12 could soon start to cost the conference tournament bids. You can learn more about the situation and the current standings here.

Around the Pac-12...

  • Looks like Reser stadium is getting a makeover.
  • Utah State social media team wins.
  • UCLA’s O-Line coach is leaving for the same position at Ohio State. Let’s hope Harding isn’t interested in the UCLA opening.

