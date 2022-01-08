Around The Hill, 1/8/2022: Reser Stadium, Tyler Huntley, Best of Utah Results

Welcome to the weekend! Here are some links to kick off your day.
In Football News...
- This video is worth the 2.5 minutes of your day. I LOVE THIS TEAM.
We asked our videographers for some of their favorite shots from the @rosebowlgame— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 7, 2022
Enjoy!#GoUtes | @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/amVYosSj8w
- 3-star LB and Utah signee, Ka’eo Akana, was named the Lineman of the Year in the state of Hawaii
Congratulations to 2021 #Cover2 @olinkreutz Lineman of the Year Award winner, Ka’eo Akana of Roosevelt @Kaeo03 @Utah_Football #Cover2Awards pic.twitter.com/JO9bmSuaOi— Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 7, 2022
- Tyler Huntley will get the start in the Ravens' final regular season game and what will most likely be their final game of the season.
#Ravens announce that Tyler Huntley will start Sunday vs. the #Steelers. Lamar Jackson is still nursing that nagging ankle injury.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 7, 2022
- I miss Huntley interviews. If you look close you can see that the hoody he is wearing is from Zack Moss’ clothing line.
"It’s like a little kid learning how to draw. First time you draw, it look crazy... Then you get an actual kind of picture… Then it start looking like a real deal picture.”@Ravens’ @_SNOOP1 on his growth this past month.— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 8, 2022
: #PITvsBAL -- Sunday 1pm ET on CBS
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/dAsHXWW0lL
- You can use Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator to run through the first 2 rounds of the draft as your favorite team. In my super scientific trials, Devin Lloyd was consistently drafted at pick #20-22 to either the Ravens, Dolphins, or Patriots.
- Antonio Morales at The Athletic wrote about reasons for optimism and concern for each Pac-12 football program. Utah’s reason for optimism is the star power returning on offense and the reason for concern is the star power being lost on defense. You can read the details about the Utes and the rest of the Pac-12 here. ($)
- Micah Bernard has dropped some merch. If you want to buy some you can find it here. The graphic is in reference to Bernard having fun with a video included below.
Its out pic.twitter.com/A9Amf7ZmIL— Micah Bernard (@ctb_mb) January 7, 2022
This is great! @ctb_mb having fun with it. pic.twitter.com/UG30jf4zr3— Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) January 7, 2022
In Basketball News...
- Tonight is the Ute Proud night as the Utes take on Washington State today at 4 pm.
Join us tomorrow for our Ute Proud game as we take on the Washington State Cougars at 4PM MT!— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 7, 2022
For more on the Ute Indian Tribe and their relationship with the @UUtah ➡️ https://t.co/21xkSA2zeq
https://t.co/6moQr6CzZY#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/QLQtSrI5VN
- If you will be attending the Basketball game tonight, be sure to bring a mask with you as it will be required for entry. The same is true for all other indoor sporting events until other notice.
COVID 19 Update: New safety protocols include the mask order issued by the Salt Lake County Health Department, which applies to @UUtah— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 8, 2022
Masks will be required to enter the Huntsman Center for the @UtahMBB game on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 4 PM.
For more info: https://t.co/8tz9q8cok9
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks continued their run of in-state dominance by convincingly winning the Best of Utah meet with impressive performances all around.
Final scores from Maverik Center! #L2L pic.twitter.com/UmkdqZHu8m— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 8, 2022
- ESPN highlighted notable freshmen making their NCAA gymnastics debuts. Utah gymnasts Grace McCallum, Kara Eaker, and Amelie Morgan were all featured.
More Utah Sports News...
- As it currently stands, the Utah women’s basketball team is in a position to make the 2022 NCAA tournament. However, a large number of Covid-19 postponements across the Pac-12 could soon start to cost the conference tournament bids. You can learn more about the situation and the current standings here.
Around the Pac-12...
- Looks like Reser stadium is getting a makeover.
out with the old... pic.twitter.com/b3OtuRJzH6— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) January 7, 2022
- Utah State social media team wins.
geez guys it was only a bowl game... https://t.co/9KL33sBIoV— USU Football (@USUFootball) January 7, 2022
- UCLA’s O-Line coach is leaving for the same position at Ohio State. Let’s hope Harding isn’t interested in the UCLA opening.
#UCLA will be looking for a new offensive line coach: https://t.co/XsynKkE230— Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) January 7, 2022
