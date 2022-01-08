How to watch Utah basketball play Washington State

The Utes are looking to break a losing streak Saturday afternoon at the Huntsman Center against Washington State. Both squads are sitting at just one conference win, but the Cougs have had a few postponements, while the Utes have played all their games thus far. The Utes are getting healthier with the return of Dusan Mahorcic against Washington, so hopefully, they can start to get some continuity and begin to play much better.

Coach Craig Smith employed some hockey substitutions against Washington, looking for the right group to play together. Turnovers have been an issue, and allowing a bad team like Washington to score the way they did was a major problem.

Putting together a full 40 minutes has also plagued the Utes the last few games. Against Oregon, they had a nice lead and let the Ducks make a run to get the win. Same against UW, the Utes built a 14 point lead and then trailed by nine in the waning minutes of the game.

Hopefully, they can put it together on Saturday.

If you can’t make the game, here’s how to watch:

Where: Huntsman Center

When: 4 pm MT

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Stream: Pac-12.com/live

Radio: ESPN700