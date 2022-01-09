Around The Hill, 1/9/2022: Jayden de Laura, Kyle Whittingham, NDSU

In Football News...
- 4-star Utah signee QB Nate Johnson, played in the UnderArmour All-American Game.
UA All-American Game ✅ pic.twitter.com/Qz912cr5C3— Nate Johnson (@Shaboinate) January 8, 2022
- Lander Barton made quite the impression all week at the All-American Bowl.
- Coach Whitt and his wife were at the Broncos-Chiefs game yesterday.
Great to meet @UtahCoachWhitt and his wife Jamie at the @Broncos game today. Class act, not surprised they are the @pac12 champs. #goutes pic.twitter.com/u4qhcTsOhO— Rick Dinger (@rickdinger1) January 9, 2022
- Joel Klatt of Fox Sports has the Utes at #8 in his current CFB 2022 top 10. I assume this is his hypothetical pre-season ranking and not a final ranking prediction.
With lots of variables (transfers) to come here is a WAY-TOO-EARLY CFB 2022 top 10— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 8, 2022
1) @AlabamaFTBL
2) @OhioStateFB
3) @GeorgiaFootball
4) @AggieFootball
5) @UMichFootball
6) @ClemsonFB
7) @RazorbackFB
8) @Utah_Football
9) @NDFootball
10) @WakeFB
- Jaylon Glover landed in SLC the other day and another new Ute, OL Tyler Knaak, welcomed him right.
Thank you for the warm welcome my boy! @tk_naak #GoUtes https://t.co/6OqV17tHMB pic.twitter.com/PYdFCK3WAB— Jaylon “2 Piece” Glover (@officiallyyjay1) January 7, 2022
- Jaylon Glover merch incoming...
So excited for this partnership! @officiallyyjay1 @oncoorsports pic.twitter.com/scy9uYgOWR— Sasha Ellis (@Riches2Rylty) January 8, 2022
- Alright, who’s handwriting do we think this is? I’m guessing it’s not Coach McDonald. Drop a comment with your guess as to which coach wrote this.
Awesome message the @Utah_Football staff left in the @RoseBowlStadium training room after the game. Total class!! pic.twitter.com/zt9YMLswwJ— Dedan Brozino (@DedanBrozino) January 8, 2022
- Jamarrien Burt is a 3-star ATH out of Florida who the Utes offered earlier this week. The Utes are recruiting him as a safety which makes sense because this kid hits HARD ala Marquise Blair. The Utes came into his recruitment late but there is still time for him to come for an official visit.
Senior season https://t.co/TSHYFmoWQO— Jamarrien burt (@DaRealBurt23) November 11, 2021
In Basketball News...
- Branden Carlson has been diagnosed with appendicitis. Best of luck to him and hopefully a fast recovery.
The hits keep coming for Utah basketball. Branden Carlson will be unavailable today (and likely more time) due to appendicitis.— Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) January 8, 2022
On the bright side, Dusan Mahorcic is available today.
- The Utes lost a bad one last night, but it wasn’t without a couple of bright spots. You can read our analysis here.
Final. pic.twitter.com/ZRh1sbbqel— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 9, 2022
Around the Pac-12...
- Jayden de Laura officially announced that he has entered the portal. This is a massive blow to Washington State. The transfer portal doesn’t often work out well for players, but Jayden de Laura has shown enough on the field that I would think he has a better chance than most to find a solid landing spot. My own super-hot take is UCLA who just had a transfer QB commit flip to Oklahoma.
I appreciate all the support these past two years!!! pic.twitter.com/XSucLukVIT— Jayden de Laura (@jayden_delaura) January 8, 2022
Around College Football...
- NDSU probably deserves an invite to a Group of 5 conference. This level of dominance is absurd.
Horns Up Bison Nation!— NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) January 8, 2022
For the ninth time in 11 years, NDSU is national champions! pic.twitter.com/YCJnqeiS9b
