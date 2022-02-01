 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 2/1/2022: Steve Smith, Eric Weddle Mic’d Up, Devin Lloyd

By Trent.Southwick
Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Go vote for the USS Salt Lake City helmets for Helmet of the Year. Voting runs through Feb 2. You can vote at this link.
  • Former Utah and NFL star WR Steve Smith and his foundation have partnered with Mecklenburg County to create Charlotte, NC’s first-ever mental health urgent care. “The clinic will be a 24/7, 365 urgent care facility dedicated to mental health and substance abuse needs”. You can read more here.
  • Go Utes in the NFL!
  • Former Utah LB Nephi Sewell is showing off at the East-West Shrine Bowl
  • Big Bam continues to show off at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
  • If you are a University of Utah student, don’t forget to submit your walk-on application by Thursday! If you tryout and make the team, I would appreciate a simple finder’s fee of a Utah Football helmet or jersey.
  • Devin Lloyd has reportedly opted out of the Senior Bowl. Ultimately, this is a good sign as it means he has already made his case to NFL scouts and has nothing left to prove.
  • Former Utah K Matt Gay photobombed Eric Weddle with a “U” after their NFC Championship win.
  • Eric Weddle was mic’d up in the NFC Championship and his family meeting him on the field after the game is beautiful.
  • Utah leads the Pac-12 in all-conference OLine selections during the CFP era.
  • Utah is second in the Pac-12 in all-conference DB selections during the CFP era.

Around The Pac-12...

  • Oregon is trying to reload.
  • Arizona State announced the hiring of Glenn Thomas as their new offensive coordinator and QB coach. Thomas has a lot of college and NFL coaching experience and most recently has been the QB coach at UNLV the past two years.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • There will be more Utes in the Olympics than any other university in the world!
  • Lacrosse is about to start!

More From Block U

