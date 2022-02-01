Around The Hill, 2/1/2022: Steve Smith, Eric Weddle Mic’d Up, Devin Lloyd

In Football News...
- Go vote for the USS Salt Lake City helmets for Helmet of the Year. Voting runs through Feb 2. You can vote at this link.
EVERYONE GO VOTE ‼️‼️‼️@UtesEquipment https://t.co/Wqqlj1wtYQ— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 31, 2022
- Former Utah and NFL star WR Steve Smith and his foundation have partnered with Mecklenburg County to create Charlotte, NC’s first-ever mental health urgent care. “The clinic will be a 24/7, 365 urgent care facility dedicated to mental health and substance abuse needs”. You can read more here.
- Go Utes in the NFL!
Most players in Super Bowl 56 (active rosters):— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 31, 2022
5- Florida
5- LSU
4- Clemson
4- Ohio St
4- Oklahoma
4- UGA
4- Washington
3- Alabama
3- Maryland
3- Purdue
3- Texas A&M
3- Utah
2- Cinci, Colorado, Delaware, FAU, FSU, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan St, NC St, ND, PSU, Pitt, Stanford, TCU
- Former Utah LB Nephi Sewell is showing off at the East-West Shrine Bowl
Certified hitter @jungleboii02 #ShrineBowl | @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/b7vOoz7221— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 30, 2022
- Big Bam continues to show off at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Bam Olaseni plates with that outside hand, drives his hips as the defender tries to get on his pads and just slams him to the ground. That was nasty. pic.twitter.com/BRK2BjjxaH— Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 1, 2022
- If you are a University of Utah student, don’t forget to submit your walk-on application by Thursday! If you tryout and make the team, I would appreciate a simple finder’s fee of a Utah Football helmet or jersey.
REMINDER! Walk On Tryouts coming up on February 8th!— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 31, 2022
If you'd like to tryout, make sure to complete and submit your paperwork by this Thursday, February 3rd. https://t.co/EGC9IOXOXt
- Devin Lloyd has reportedly opted out of the Senior Bowl. Ultimately, this is a good sign as it means he has already made his case to NFL scouts and has nothing left to prove.
I’m told Devin Lloyd opted out of the Senior Bowl this week.— Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) February 1, 2022
Lloyd has a mid-to-late first round projection.
- Former Utah K Matt Gay photobombed Eric Weddle with a “U” after their NFC Championship win.
We are just going to leave this photo here for you all! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/nbhC0lFUvo— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) February 1, 2022
- Eric Weddle was mic’d up in the NFC Championship and his family meeting him on the field after the game is beautiful.
"We're going to win this, baby. I know we are."— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 1, 2022
Our team-leading tackler, @weddlesbeard was mic'd up during the NFC Championship! | @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/Pt28h5rq6u
- Utah leads the Pac-12 in all-conference OLine selections during the CFP era.
Offensive Line All PAC-12 Selections in the CFP Era (2014-2021):— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) February 1, 2022
1. Utah - 13
2. UW - 11
2. USC - 11
4. Stanford - 10
4. Oregon - 10
6. WSU - 8
6. ASU - 8
8. UCLA - 7
9. OSU - 5
10. Colorado - 2
11. Arizona - 1
12. Cal - 0
- Utah is second in the Pac-12 in all-conference DB selections during the CFP era.
Defensive Back All PAC-12 Selections in the CFP Era (2014-2021):— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) February 1, 2022
1. Washington - 15
2. Utah - 9
2. UCLA - 9
4. USC - 8
5. Stanford - 7
6. Oregon - 6
7. Colorado - 5
8. Cal - 4
9. ASU - 3
10. WSU - 2
11. OSU - 1
12. Arizona - 0
Around The Pac-12...
- Oregon is trying to reload.
Oregon continues to bolster their DL with Jordon Riley announcing he is transferring from Nebraska to Eugene.— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) January 31, 2022
Riley is massive at 6-6 310
pic.twitter.com/9FZI7Cd9Cn
- Arizona State announced the hiring of Glenn Thomas as their new offensive coordinator and QB coach. Thomas has a lot of college and NFL coaching experience and most recently has been the QB coach at UNLV the past two years.
Other Utah Sports News...
- There will be more Utes in the Olympics than any other university in the world!
The #WinterOlympics begin Friday and there will be 35(!) athletes with #UofU ties competing in Beijing. That’s more than any other university in the world. https://t.co/dyJDA29Re6— University of Utah (@UUtah) January 31, 2022
- Lacrosse is about to start!
5⃣ days until our home opener vs. Denver in Rice-Eccles Stadium! #GoUtes— Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) January 31, 2022
Single-game ️ now available here ⤵️https://t.co/Duj9606Rkb pic.twitter.com/8RGB7VEE53
Loading comments...