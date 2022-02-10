Around The Hill, 2/10/2022: Kyle Whittingham, NFL Combine Invites, Gabe Madsen

In Football News...
- AFCA re-shared an interview they did with Head Coach Kyle Whittingham. In the interview they discussed what has kept him at Utah when other programs have come calling, his experience coaching with his dad, and his experience of getting passed over for the head coach job in favor of Urban Meyer. You can find the article with video clips of the interview here.
- LBs Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell both received invites to the NFL Combine. This is really exciting, especially for Nephi Sewell, who could significantly raise his draft stock with an athletic showing at the combine. I’m a little surprised to see none of Bamidele Olaseni, TJ Pledger, Nick Ford, or Britain Covey get an invite.
- Coach Scalley expressed how proud he was of Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell for their invites to the NFL Combine and then shared this great message.
In Basketball News...
- Get to know Runnin’ Utes G Gabe Madsen a little better as he thrift shops!
Other Utah Sports...
- The women’s basketball team is on fire!
- This win was absolutely dominant.
▪️ 4 players in double-figures
▫️ 20 assists
▪️ Shot 51% from the field
▫️ 14 made three-pointers
