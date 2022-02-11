Around The Hill, 2/11/2022: Rose Bowl Replica Helmets, Kyle Kuzma, AD Mark Harlan

In Football News...
- 2023 standout 4-star TE Walker Lyons included Utah in his Top-6.
Final Six…⏳What the move?? pic.twitter.com/7ptHVb79I0— Walker Lyons (@walkerly0ns) February 10, 2022
- Rose Bowl replica helmets are available for pre-order in three sizes. This is a limited release so get yours while you can. You can find them here.
In Gymnastics News...
- Mark your calendars for the next home gymnastics meet!
ATTENTION UTAH FANS— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 10, 2022
Our next home meet (Feb. 18) is Olympian night & the first 2,000 fans will get a limited edition SIGNED poster of our 2020 Olympians!
... AND @mykaylaskinner will be signing autographs from 4:45-5:45pm in the concourse. pic.twitter.com/n7PHoSTwc6
- Listen to the Athletic Director Mark Harlan sit down and chat with gymnast Maile O’Keefe
Hear It From Harlan Podcast – February 2022— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) February 11, 2022
Utah Athletics Director @MarkHarlan_AD welcomes two-time NCAA Champion gymnast @maile_okeefe and talks about NIL program developments.
: https://t.co/RzQoUxtZDv pic.twitter.com/n91BFSGkBN
In Basketball News...
- Kyle Kuzma had his first triple-double of his NBA career
Kyle Kuzma records his first-career triple-double— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2022
15 PTS
13 REB
10 AST pic.twitter.com/2D9j6QqwaH
Other Utah Sports...
- Softball is about to start up today!
Final tune up!!— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 11, 2022
#GoUtes | #AllGas pic.twitter.com/9qxGEfIEvq
- Both Tennis teams have had a dominant start to the season.
The Utes have been on a roll! @UtahTennis is 8-0 @UteWomensTennis is 7-0!— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) February 10, 2022
Let’s keep it going this weekend at home! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/JiQ1N96CHl
- Speaking of tennis, there will be free pizza for the first 50 fans to arrive for the women’s tennis match today.
— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) February 10, 2022
for the first 50 fans at our match Friday‼#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/HNsrfeWOq6
- Congrats to Holly Waxman on being named the Pac-12 Diver of the Week!
-12— Utah Swim & Dive (@UTAHswimdive) February 11, 2022
Well deserved, Holly! #GoUteshttps://t.co/YtSOuDJtN4
- Utah swim & dive will have their final regular season meet of the year on Saturday.
Bring the NOISE on Saturday‼️Final meet before championship season #GoUteshttps://t.co/yS67mlk8Vz— Utah Swim & Dive (@UTAHswimdive) February 10, 2022
- Congrats to Abby Jarzin on being named Women’s Nordic Skier of the Meet this week!
to Abby Jarzin on being named ' for the RMISA Invitational— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) February 10, 2022
https://t.co/YS63sVmRIY#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/N2IbpvAh45
