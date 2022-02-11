 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 2/11/2022: Rose Bowl Replica Helmets, Kyle Kuzma, AD Mark Harlan

By Trent.Southwick
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Rose Bowl Game - Ohio State v Utah Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Football News...

  • 2023 standout 4-star TE Walker Lyons included Utah in his Top-6.
  • Rose Bowl replica helmets are available for pre-order in three sizes. This is a limited release so get yours while you can. You can find them here.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Mark your calendars for the next home gymnastics meet!
  • Listen to the Athletic Director Mark Harlan sit down and chat with gymnast Maile O’Keefe

In Basketball News...

  • Kyle Kuzma had his first triple-double of his NBA career

Other Utah Sports...

  • Softball is about to start up today!
  • Both Tennis teams have had a dominant start to the season.
  • Speaking of tennis, there will be free pizza for the first 50 fans to arrive for the women’s tennis match today.
  • Congrats to Holly Waxman on being named the Pac-12 Diver of the Week!
  • Utah swim & dive will have their final regular season meet of the year on Saturday.
  • Congrats to Abby Jarzin on being named Women’s Nordic Skier of the Meet this week!

