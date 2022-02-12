Utes in the NFL: Super Bowl Edition

(4) Cincinnati Bengals vs (4) Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, February 13th at 4:30 pm MT

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

How to Watch: NBC and Peacock

Cincinnati Bengals: Last game 27-24 W @ Kansas City

Los Angeles: Last game 20-17 W vs San Francisco

Terrell Burgess (SS)

Eric Weddle (FS)

Matt Gay (PK)

Preview: At the beginning of this series I said I would cover the NFL Playoff teams featuring former Utes until either no one is left or it’s the Super Bowl, well here it is, we’ve reached the Super Bowl and Los Angeles has 3 Ute players hoping to win the biggest prize on the biggest stage. Over a month ago Eric Weddle was retired and had no aspirations of furthering his NFL career and especially not winning a Super Bowl. Instead, Eric Weddle is coming off an incredible performance in the NFC Championship in which he racked up a team-high 9 tackles of which 4 were solo tackles and 1 tackle for loss. He is now an hour away on Sunday from ending his career with a Super Bowl victory. Terrell Burgess did not play a single snap in the game. Matt Gay was 2-3 on field goals with his longest being a 40 yarder and 2-2 on extra-point attempts. Matt Gay kicked the eventual game winner on a 30-yard field goal with a little under 2 minutes remaining in the game. The Rams had to come from behind as they were down 10 entering the 4th quarter to beat the 49ers at home in the NFC Championship game. The Bengals had to go to overtime to hold off the Chiefs to earn their trip to the Super Bowl. The Bengals defense stood tall as Kansas City appeared poised to take the lead with little time left in regulation as Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field only to stall inside the 10-yard line. After a big Bengals sack the Chiefs had to hit a 44-yard field goal with no time left to force overtime. History seemed destined to repeat itself for the Chiefs as they won the coin toss only for Mahomes to throw an interception on their opening drive. Burrow and the Bengals drove down the field to set up the game-winning 31-yard field goal. If you’re like me Sunday you’ll be planning to rock out your Utes gear and cheer on the Rams. Best of luck Eric Weddle, Terrell Burgess, and Matt Gay; Ute Nation is behind you!

Super Bowl Halftime: The Super Bowl Halftime show will feature performances by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

National Anthem: Mickey Guyton