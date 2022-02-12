 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 2/12/2022: Jakob Poeltl, Josefine Eriksen, Ellessa Bonstrom

By Trent.Southwick
San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • 247 Sports ranked the Top-15 coaches in college football. Kyle Whittingham came in at #11. This is a respectable ranking. I understand the argument for each of the 10 coaches ahead of him.
  • Eric Weddle shared his thoughts on being the defensive play-caller in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

In Basketball News...

  • Former Ute and #9 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, Jakob Poeltl drained a half-court shot at the buzzer before halftime. This was only the second 3-point shot of Poeltl’s career.
  • The women’s basketball team fell to #2 Stanford last night.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Josefine Eriksen breaks records basically every other day now.
  • Women’s tennis stays undefeated as they took down Washington State. You can read more about the match here.
  • The softball team fell in their first game of the season against #5 Oklahoma State, but it was a close one.
  • Ellessa Bonstrom hit a home run in each of her first two at-bats!
  • Utah volleyball announced the extension of assistant coach Wil Stanley.
  • Stevenson Sylvester sat down with Branden Wilson and Bryce Cheek on episode 2 of the Our Voices Podcast.

Around The Pac-12...

  • The Arizona Coyotes of the NHL will be playing at Arizona State beginning next season.

Trent’s Pick...

  • MLB owners are the worst.

More From Block U

Loading comments...