Around The Hill, 2/12/2022: Jakob Poeltl, Josefine Eriksen, Ellessa Bonstrom

In Football News...
- 247 Sports ranked the Top-15 coaches in college football. Kyle Whittingham came in at #11. This is a respectable ranking. I understand the argument for each of the 10 coaches ahead of him.
The Top 10 coaches in college football heading into 2022— 247Sports (@247Sports) February 11, 2022
Y'all agree?
FULL Top-15 ➡️ https://t.co/GSR54YjRQ7 pic.twitter.com/WJcdF2sNnP
- Eric Weddle shared his thoughts on being the defensive play-caller in the Super Bowl this Sunday.
Eric Weddle said he will wear the green dot, serving as defensive play caller. Weddle said that should help L.A’s defense play free and faster on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/MhtHWhrcx1— Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) February 11, 2022
In Basketball News...
- Former Ute and #9 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, Jakob Poeltl drained a half-court shot at the buzzer before halftime. This was only the second 3-point shot of Poeltl’s career.
Jakob Poeltl half court buzzer beater pic.twitter.com/bQ3tU0555A— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2022
- The women’s basketball team fell to #2 Stanford last night.
The Cardinal stay perfect in conference play.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 12, 2022
A big second-half offensive effort propelled No. 2 @StanfordWBB to a 91-64 win over Utah.#GoStanford | #Pac12WBB pic.twitter.com/5TyuWisz97
Other Utah Sports News...
- Josefine Eriksen breaks records basically every other day now.
That’s another - mark it - ANOTHER school record for Josefine Eriksen. Indoor 600m - 1:28.27!!— Utah T&F/XC (@Utah_trackfield) February 12, 2022
Oh and did I mention it was the ABQ Collegiate facility record, AND the Norwegian NATIONAL RECORD?
KEEP BRINGIN’ EM DOWN!! Things going well here in ABQ! #goutes #utahtfxc pic.twitter.com/WOYz9lKA2P
- Women’s tennis stays undefeated as they took down Washington State. You can read more about the match here.
All smiles after improving to 8-0‼️#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/zyg5qm5cJc— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) February 12, 2022
- The softball team fell in their first game of the season against #5 Oklahoma State, but it was a close one.
Final. Utes gave it their all #GoUtes /// #AllGas pic.twitter.com/mSmg1uOncp— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 12, 2022
- Ellessa Bonstrom hit a home run in each of her first two at-bats!
2 AB's 2 HR's for #2!! #GoUtes /// #AllGas pic.twitter.com/0MIJ3eonoO— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 11, 2022
- Utah volleyball announced the extension of assistant coach Wil Stanley.
Here to stay!! So excited to announce Wil Stanley will be staying with the program as an assistant coach https://t.co/10tbsNdW5c— Utah Volleyball (@UtahVolleyball) February 11, 2022
- Stevenson Sylvester sat down with Branden Wilson and Bryce Cheek on episode 2 of the Our Voices Podcast.
Our Voices Podcast Episode 2: https://t.co/5C3LzTPm1v— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) February 11, 2022
In Ep. 2 @UtahLacrosse players @NWgoalie & @Wilson6Branden join O.V.P. host Steven “Sly” Sylvester, discussing moments important to them in Black History, and ways we can evolve into a better more-understanding society. pic.twitter.com/5Vgm91lZtU
Around The Pac-12...
- The Arizona Coyotes of the NHL will be playing at Arizona State beginning next season.
We’re headed to Tempe!— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 10, 2022
We’ve reached a multi-year agreement with Arizona State University to play at the Sun Devils’ new multi-purpose arena beginning next season. Details: https://t.co/7t17FoTEqE
Trent’s Pick...
- MLB owners are the worst.
MLB argues for minor leaguers to stay unpaid in spring training: "It is the players that obtain the greater benefit from the training opportunities that they are afforded than the clubs, who actually just incur the cost of having to provide that training” https://t.co/md2BqNjr0X— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 12, 2022
