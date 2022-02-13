Around The Hill, 2/13/2022: Super Bowl, Kenneth Scott, Jillian Hoffman

In Football News...
- Please send this to every recruit in the 2023 class.
The— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 12, 2022
Excited to watch you tomorrow, @weddlesbeard. Proud you’re a Ute. @utahathletics @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/CEWPGXr5nN
- Former Utah WR Kenneth Scott said some great things about Coach Scalley. Official Visit is based on a really interesting idea where current and former players can leave reviews for coaches.
Former Utah WR Kenneth Scott (@Kscott_2) didn't play defense, but still had great things to say about DC Morgan Scalley.— OfficialVisit (@officialvisit) February 12, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/UCmPIYjKps#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/7Y2v72NCec
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks lost to the Golden Bears yesterday. I think Coach Scalley says it best. If you want to read more about the meet, check out Block U’s breakdown.
Will only make them stronger!!! Can’t wait to see how they come together and finish the season! #RedRocks https://t.co/3hENaX8lDI— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) February 13, 2022
- The Red Rocks have lost Jillian Hoffman to a season-ending achilles tendon tear. Best of luck to her in recovery.
“You feel gutted for an athlete, especially this one because I’ve watched her perseverance and admire it,” Utah gymnastics coach Tom Farden says after Jillian Hoffman suffers a season-ending injury in a loss to Cal.https://t.co/SsltBIEO8c— The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) February 13, 2022
In Basketball News...
- The men’s basketball team was leading Colorado most of the game but the win just slipped through their fingers in the end.
Buffs put on a comeback clinic tonight in Boulder. @CUBuffsMBB turns it around in the final minutes to defeat Utah 81-76.#GoBuffs | #Pac12MBB pic.twitter.com/GAxq8WIRL1— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 13, 2022
- I sure hope Coach Smith is right.
Craig Smith on enduring their recent struggles: "Is it tough? Yeah, of course it is. But tough times don't last, tough people do and we expect to continue to get better all the time and play our best basketball late in the season." #GoUtes— Cole Bagley (@bagley_cole) February 13, 2022
- Dusan Mahorcic is no longer a part of the Utah basketball program. Coach Smith declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the dismissal.
BREAKING: Utah Basketball’s Dusan Mahorcic is no longer with the program after beginning suspended indefinitely back on Jan. 29.— Cole Bagley (@bagley_cole) February 13, 2022
Other Utah Sports...
- This loss was not as close as yesterday's game but they can bounce back tomorrow!
Let’s run it back in the morning @DukeSOFTBALL #GoUtes /// #AllGas pic.twitter.com/781e6iJDN5— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 13, 2022
- How about this catch by Stella Bennett though? A great catch but looks like it might have knocked the wind out of her though.
A full layout for the INCREDIBLE diving catch by the freshman Stella Bennett!!#GoUtes /// #AllGas pic.twitter.com/VeWbD11qw4— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 13, 2022
Trent’s Pick...
- I will be rooting for the Rams because there are three Utes on the Rams and none on the Bengals, but if it weren’t for that, I think I would probably be cheering for the Bengals. Regardless, it should be a good game!
No. 1 picks. 11 years apart.— NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022
Who gets their first ring?
: #SBLVI -- Sunday 6:30pm ET on NBC
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/cmxMsoJHhi
