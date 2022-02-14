Around The Hill, 2/14/2022: Eric Weddle, Terrell Burgess, Matt Gay

In Football News...
- Former Utes Eric Weddle, Terrell Burgess, and Matt Gay are Super Bowl Champions! Congratulations, guys!
SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/YYAceZ3fve— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 14, 2022
- Former Utah safety Eric Weddle tore his pec in the first quarter of the Super Bowl and continued to play and lead the defense. A true championship effort.
The machine. Played the entire game after rupturing his pec. Like he said before this. He’ll leave it all on the field and have a lifetime to heal after. Congratulations @weddlesbeard pic.twitter.com/saTZDq3mzT— David Canter (@davidcanter) February 14, 2022
- Weddle has a long memory.
Rams S Eric Weddle thanks the #Chargers for drafting him and thanks GM Tom Telesco for lighting a fire under him after he left the team, “I always said Eric Weddle would get the last laugh.” pic.twitter.com/WzXicFQ5n3— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 14, 2022
- I’m gonna miss Weddle press conferences.
Eric Weddle mentioned he felt the love from everyone who has supported him for the past 20 years including @Utah_Football and fans. #SuperBowl @kslsports pic.twitter.com/5bi8u8MTiU— Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) February 14, 2022
- Terrell Burgess exudes pure joy.
Champs pic.twitter.com/rIgRC1DQ8F— Terrell Burgess (@TiTaniumT98) February 14, 2022
- Former Utah WR Tim Patrick wants Von Miller back with the Broncos next season. I don’t blame him.
Alright @VonMiller you can come back to the broncos now! Congrats my brotha— Tim Patrick (@Tpstreets) February 14, 2022
In Basketball News...
- The women’s basketball team won in dramatic fashion!
Utes Win In OT! @UTAHWBB outlasted Cal 80-75 in overtime for a big win in Berkeley.#GoUtes | #Pac12WBB pic.twitter.com/Txy8mFeAY9— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 13, 2022
- Congrats Dru Gylten on reaching this career milestone!
5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ . @druu_marykayy becomes just the 5th player in Utah Women’s Basketball history to reach this milestone.— Utah Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 13, 2022
Congrats Dru! pic.twitter.com/0XBzf3Czmo
- The men’s tennis team picked up a couple of wins today against Boise State and Nevada to remain undefeated.
1️⃣1️⃣-0️⃣#UtesWin | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/dw7PkMM0EE— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) February 14, 2022
- The women’s tennis team get a win over Minnesota, remaining undefeated at 9-0.
UTES WIN!— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) February 13, 2022
Now a 9-0 start to the season! pic.twitter.com/kVbTQ0gj3X
- The Softball team picked up their first win of the season!
Final: Utah 11 CBU 1— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 13, 2022
Bounce back win to close out the Kajikawa Classic! #GoUtes /// #AllGas pic.twitter.com/EZ3ei7W0DU
Trent’s Pick...
- Wow! What a day for the Jeffersons!
Van Jefferson and his wife Samaria Jefferson welcome baby No. 2 into the world hours after winning #SBLVI ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i7WUe3Ie3Q— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 14, 2022
