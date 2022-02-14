 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 2/14/2022: Eric Weddle, Terrell Burgess, Matt Gay

By Trent.Southwick
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In Football News...

  • Former Utes Eric Weddle, Terrell Burgess, and Matt Gay are Super Bowl Champions! Congratulations, guys!
  • Former Utah safety Eric Weddle tore his pec in the first quarter of the Super Bowl and continued to play and lead the defense. A true championship effort.
  • Weddle has a long memory.
  • I’m gonna miss Weddle press conferences.
  • Terrell Burgess exudes pure joy.
  • Former Utah WR Tim Patrick wants Von Miller back with the Broncos next season. I don’t blame him.

In Basketball News...

  • The women’s basketball team won in dramatic fashion!
  • Congrats Dru Gylten on reaching this career milestone!
  • The men’s tennis team picked up a couple of wins today against Boise State and Nevada to remain undefeated.
  • The women’s tennis team get a win over Minnesota, remaining undefeated at 9-0.
  • The Softball team picked up their first win of the season!

Trent’s Pick...

  • Wow! What a day for the Jeffersons!

