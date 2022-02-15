Around The Hill, 02/15/2022: Football Valentines, Gianna Kneepkens, Mock Draft

In Football News...
- This is a kind of weird post from the Washington State football team but Utah makes an appearance so that’s pretty cool. It’s pretty random but funny nonetheless.
Happy Valentines Day— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) February 14, 2022
...to all but one...#GoCougs | #ThePAChelorette pic.twitter.com/EXMH60DWb8
- Utah Football shared some Valentine’s cards yesterday.
Got you covered this Valentine’s Day ♥️ pic.twitter.com/TtxnvXkG1r— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 14, 2022
- In his 2022 College Football Bowl Projections, Brett McMurphy at the Action Network projects Utah and Michigan to face off in the Rose Bowl next year. He also predicts the spread to be Utah -5.
- Michael Renner at Pro Football Focus released a 2022 NFL Mock Draft. He mocks Devin Lloyd as the first LB off the board at #16. Two other LBs are mocked in the first round at #21 and #22. They also include an interesting graphic detailing Lloyd’s performances over the past three years. They also give Lloyd a comp of Fred Warner.
In Basketball News...
- Gianna Kneepkens cannot be stopped.
. @giannakneepkens has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season.— Utah Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 14, 2022
She averaged 14.3 points, shot 51.6 percent from the field and pulled down 5.3 rebounds a game in our last three contests. pic.twitter.com/e9lX9KWLPG
In Gymnastics News...
- Utah Gymnastics will honor our gymnastic olympians past and present this Friday.
Here are our 1️⃣1️⃣ that we'll be honoring on Friday!— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 14, 2022
See there. pic.twitter.com/6qdxv0LBM3
- It looks like Jillian Hoffman has undergone surgery and is on to the road to recovery.
Once again, again … and again this is not how I wanted my season to end. Thank you everyone for the love and support. The rest of my season is going to look a little different then I anticipated, but I am going to give endless support to my team. Comeback number 3 is pending! pic.twitter.com/o6haw7vkfi— Jillian (@Jillian44090888) February 15, 2022
Other Utah Sports...
- Josefine Eriksen is having an incredible season so far.
Not quite sure if you’ve gotten enough Josefine just yet, but if not, let me add ONE more to you.— Utah T&F/XC (@Utah_trackfield) February 14, 2022
Yes. It was 3 records in 3 meets.
But did you also know that it was the Norwegian national record? The country of Norway.
I think I speak for us all when I say, SHEESH. #goutes pic.twitter.com/dqFvAheYmi
Loading comments...