Around The Hill, 02/15/2022: Football Valentines, Gianna Kneepkens, Mock Draft

By Trent.Southwick

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 09 Utah at USC Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Football News...

  • This is a kind of weird post from the Washington State football team but Utah makes an appearance so that’s pretty cool. It’s pretty random but funny nonetheless.
  • Utah Football shared some Valentine’s cards yesterday.
  • In his 2022 College Football Bowl Projections, Brett McMurphy at the Action Network projects Utah and Michigan to face off in the Rose Bowl next year. He also predicts the spread to be Utah -5.
  • Michael Renner at Pro Football Focus released a 2022 NFL Mock Draft. He mocks Devin Lloyd as the first LB off the board at #16. Two other LBs are mocked in the first round at #21 and #22. They also include an interesting graphic detailing Lloyd’s performances over the past three years. They also give Lloyd a comp of Fred Warner.

In Basketball News...

  • Gianna Kneepkens cannot be stopped.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Utah Gymnastics will honor our gymnastic olympians past and present this Friday.
  • It looks like Jillian Hoffman has undergone surgery and is on to the road to recovery.

Other Utah Sports...

  • Josefine Eriksen is having an incredible season so far.

