Around The Hill, 2/16/2022: Alex Hall, Jillian Hoffman, Jaedyn Rucker

By Trent.Southwick
Freestyle Skiing - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 12 Photo by Ian MacNico/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Former Utah DB Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson has received an offer from Boise State after entering the transfer portal.
  • The football program sent a framed Rose Bowl jersey to the Jordan family.
  • The USS Salt Lake City helmets were named the Helmet of the Year by Uniswag.
  • If you are a University of Utah student and are interested in getting involved with the football program, they are looking for student recruiting interns!
  • Devin Lloyd was quite the two-way athlete in high school.
  • *199 days until we play at The Swamp
  • I don’t really know what a “Gigapixel” is but if you went to the Rose Bowl apparently you can tag yourself in it.
  • Utah was #9 in the country in offensive play efficiency.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Jillian Hoffman was selected as the Pac-12 Coaches Choice of the Week.
  • Jaedyn Rucker was named the Pac-12 Specialist of the Week.

In Basketball News...

  • Both basketball teams will honor the USS Salt Lake City on February 24.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Baseball kicks off this Friday! I was able to chat with Head Coach Gary Henderson about the team heading into this season. Be on the lookout for that to drop in the next couple of days.
  • Tyler Bradbury was named Offensive Player of the Week in the ASUN Conference!
  • Former Ute Alex Hall won GOLD in the slopestyle skiing event.
  • Here is a video of Alex Hall’s gold-winning run.
  • Former Ute Megan Nick won a bronze medal in aerials!
  • Here is the jump that won Megan the bronze medal!
  • Golf is just around the corner!

