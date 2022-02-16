Around The Hill, 2/16/2022: Alex Hall, Jillian Hoffman, Jaedyn Rucker

In Football News...
- Former Utah DB Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson has received an offer from Boise State after entering the transfer portal.
grateful to be offered by boise st! @DemarioWarren @AABroncoHC pic.twitter.com/mgTXavbLso— LPJ (@LacareaP31) February 16, 2022
- The football program sent a framed Rose Bowl jersey to the Jordan family.
@UUtah, @Utah_Football, @utahathletics and UUtah Fans. I want to say Thanks. Words can't express the love and respect our family has for y'all. The love and support y'all have shown us has been simply amazing. Y'all are the true definition of family. We love y'all.— Takka Jordan (@Takka_Jordan) February 15, 2022
❤ pic.twitter.com/mJgYNlvCFM
- The USS Salt Lake City helmets were named the Helmet of the Year by Uniswag.
Shout-out to @UtesEquipment @Utah_Football for winning the @UNISWAG helmet of the year! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Ftt25o0Lq4— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) February 15, 2022
- If you are a University of Utah student and are interested in getting involved with the football program, they are looking for student recruiting interns!
Interns, WYA?— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 15, 2022
Inquire using the email below pic.twitter.com/lvdBHsvFs9
- Devin Lloyd was quite the two-way athlete in high school.
Devin Lloyd was a STRAIGHT BALLER on both sides of the ball at Otay Ranch High School.— Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) February 15, 2022
He had 8 INT's and was Mossin' dudes during his senior year. @DevinLloyd_ | @Utah_Football | @Pac12Network
: https://t.co/R5wNhtrveK pic.twitter.com/mvz1vhzBG0
- *199 days until we play at The Swamp
200 days 'til the Pac-12 Champs invade SEC Country. #GoUtes x @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/D13Z4pmCR2— KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 15, 2022
- I don’t really know what a “Gigapixel” is but if you went to the Rose Bowl apparently you can tag yourself in it.
Were you at this year’s Rose Bowl Game? Don’t miss the chance to tag yourself in this year’s Gigapixel! https://t.co/qN2E7dOPkT @OhioStateFB @Utah_Football— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) February 15, 2022
- Utah was #9 in the country in offensive play efficiency.
Top 40 2021 Offensive Play Efficiency from Beta_Rank— Rob Bowron (@beta_rank_fb) February 15, 2022
Controlling for opponent, field position, and explosives who puts up the best yards per play on offense.https://t.co/6kh9P4LECp pic.twitter.com/bL0c4W21Fr
In Gymnastics News...
- Jillian Hoffman was selected as the Pac-12 Coaches Choice of the Week.
#Pac12Gym Weekly Coaches Choice: Jillian Hoffman, @UtahGymnastics.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 15, 2022
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/nx4vrLtRMn#GoUtes | @PacPremierBank pic.twitter.com/MIGCHibccI
- Jaedyn Rucker was named the Pac-12 Specialist of the Week.
#Pac12Gym Specialist of the Week: Jaedyn Rucker, @UtahGymnastics.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 15, 2022
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/nx4vrLtRMn#GoUtes | @PacPremierBank pic.twitter.com/DrHQQXoWdm
In Basketball News...
- Both basketball teams will honor the USS Salt Lake City on February 24.
Both us and @UtahMBB will pay homage to the USS Salt Lake City, the World War II heavy cruiser on Feb. 24, in a double-header.— Utah Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 15, 2022
Read up on the history of the USS Salt Lake City, buy tickets and see all in-game promotions/displays at the link below.
➡️ https://t.co/uJ4fCxzoxk pic.twitter.com/vo2xzFpHzg
Other Utah Sports News...
- Baseball kicks off this Friday! I was able to chat with Head Coach Gary Henderson about the team heading into this season. Be on the lookout for that to drop in the next couple of days.
- Tyler Bradbury was named Offensive Player of the Week in the ASUN Conference!
Another one for the Utes! Congratulations to @t_bradbury23 for earning @ASUNLacrosse Offensive Player of the Week ‼️ #GoUtes— Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) February 15, 2022
https://t.co/9UZf8DGG4W pic.twitter.com/KfGckUbaA7
- Former Ute Alex Hall won GOLD in the slopestyle skiing event.
ALEX HALL WINS IT ALL! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/H3E2bwDkdT— Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 16, 2022
- Here is a video of Alex Hall’s gold-winning run.
ALEX HALL'S GOLDEN RUN. @TeamUSA's Alex Hall captured the Olympic gold medal in men's freeski slopestyle on his very first run. #WinterOlympicspic.twitter.com/Pwvrtmk1Te— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2022
- Former Ute Megan Nick won a bronze medal in aerials!
In her Olympic debut, Megan Nick won bronze for @TeamUSA!— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2022
She is the first American woman to win an individual Olympic medal in aerials since the 1998 Nagano #WinterOlympics. pic.twitter.com/eSZVbEYSaG
- Here is the jump that won Megan the bronze medal!
The jump that captured bronze for @TeamUSA's Megan Nick! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/elkja4SMBG— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2022
- Golf is just around the corner!
Just days away from teeing it up for the first time this year!⛳️— Utah Mens Golf (@UtesGolf) February 15, 2022
Here's a look at what's to come in 2022⬇️ #GoUteshttps://t.co/dLZLrPdyvI
