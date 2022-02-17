Around The Hill, 2/17/2022: Nick Ford, Matt Gay, Anastasia Goncharova

In Football News...
- Somebody draft this man. It blows my mind how little attention Ford is getting from media outlets in draft big boards, etc.
Nick Ford hasn't allowed a sack since 2019 @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/VkNeEXjMlp— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 17, 2022
- I hope someone helped out Former Ute and Super Bowl Champion Matt Gay.
Hey I don’t drink… so if you’re gonna be at the parade please bring me some @MonsterEnergy drinks and find me!! Throw and catch bus 3!! #cheersmate— Matt Gay (@MGtweetymonster) February 16, 2022
- Youth Camps are coming soon!
Coming soon!— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 16, 2022
- Nicole Auerbach with the Athletic sat down for a Q&A with Coach Whittingham. ($)
In Basketball News...
- The women’s basketball team deserves a spot in the NCAA tournament.
We currently rank in the Pac-12 in the following categories:
▪️ Scoring offense
▪️ 3-point FG per game
▪️ 3-point FG %
▪️ Free throw %
▪️ Assists
▪️ Rebounding defense
▪️ Offensive rebounds per game
Other Utah Sports News...
- Utah Baseball will be honoring Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe throughout the 2022 season.
#22forever ♥— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 16, 2022
- Congrats to Anastasia Goncharova for being named the Pac-12 Player of the Week!
This week's Pac-12 Player of the Week goes to @Anastasiag25 ‼— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) February 16, 2022
Congrats, Anastasia❗
