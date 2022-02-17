Utah Runnin’ Utes vs Stanford Cardinal Basketball - Game Thread

Game Notes:

The Utes are in the middle of a 3 game road trip and coming off a couple of tough losses at home to Oregon and then on Saturday evening at Colorado after leading a majority of the game. Branden Carlson had an incredible 22 points in the first half but could only manage 3 points in the second half and the Utes lost to the Buffs 81-76. The Runnin’ Utes are looking to get their first win at Stanford since 2019. Stanford is coming off a 76-65 road win against Oregon State on Saturday night. The Cardinal enter the game with a 15-10 record overall and 8-7 in conference play. The Runnin’ Utes are on a two-game losing streak (after beating Oregon State to snap a 10 game losing streak) and have a 9-16 record overall and 2-13 in conference play. The Runnin’ Utes are led by Both Gach who is averaging 9.3 points per game and the Cardinal are led by Harrison Ingram with 11.6 points per game. Stanford is currently projected to make the NIT at around a 6 seed in the tournament. This will pose a tough road challenge for the Utes as they look to get their first road win of the season. Tune in wherever you are and cheer on the Utes in a late-game tonight.

When: Thursday, February 17 at 9 pm MT

Where: Maples Pavilion (Stanford, CA)

How to Watch: ESPNU

