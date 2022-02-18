 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 2/18/2022: WR Jett Meine, ASU QB Jayden Daniels, Runnin’ Utes

By Trent.Southwick
Arizona State v Utah Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Sports Illustrated’s Utah outlet ran a story on Utah preferred walk-on signee, WR Jett Meine. You can find it here.
  • Listen to Coach Whitt talk about Devin Lloyd for a little bit.
  • If you go by purely the numbers, Utah is a top program nationally.
  • Learn more about Steve Smith’s scholarship fund.

Around the Pac-12...

  • Looks like Utah might have dodged a bullet with missing out on Jayden Daniels.
  • ASU QB Jayden Daniels will be entering the transfer portal.
  • ASU players did not take it well. Honestly, this is pretty sad to see. It’s not entirely unexpected to see Daniels transfer with the cloud of an NCAA investigation hanging over the program.

In Basketball News...

  • RUNNIN’ UTES BEAT STANFORD

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The Utah Baseball team plays their first game of the season tonight against Loyola Marymount.
  • Utah is well represented at the Olympics and they are letting the world know.

