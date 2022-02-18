Around The Hill, 2/18/2022: WR Jett Meine, ASU QB Jayden Daniels, Runnin’ Utes

In Football News...
- Sports Illustrated’s Utah outlet ran a story on Utah preferred walk-on signee, WR Jett Meine. You can find it here.
- Listen to Coach Whitt talk about Devin Lloyd for a little bit.
"He's one of the best linebackers we've had come through here if not the best."@UtahCoachWhitt tells @GuyHaberman & @evanmoore89 why @DevinLloyd_ is one of the top players in the NFL Draft.@Utah_Football | #GoUtes | #BackThePac pic.twitter.com/lD7u5ClQm5— College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) February 17, 2022
- If you go by purely the numbers, Utah is a top program nationally.
Here are the Top 30 programs of the past decade, by my numbers. Some that probably don’t get enough credit nationally imo (not necessarily in order):— Kelley Ford (@KFordRatings) February 17, 2022
#6 Wisconsin
#12 Oklahoma State
#19 Utah
#20 TCU
#28 Boise State
#29 Kansas State https://t.co/HQbJih50Qy pic.twitter.com/7Sr8AOh4Sc
- Learn more about Steve Smith’s scholarship fund.
The Steve and Angie Smith Young Alumni Scholarship was created by former Utah football and NFL star Steve Smith ex’01 with the goal of aiding underprivileged students in affording their education.— U Alumni (@utahalumni) February 17, 2022
Find all information about this scholarship here! https://t.co/o3WjELmT4P#UofU pic.twitter.com/IA2XEIQvIp
Around the Pac-12...
- Looks like Utah might have dodged a bullet with missing out on Jayden Daniels.
Read @DougHaller on Arizona State, Jayden Daniels and Herm: https://t.co/tSmRNigVx0 pic.twitter.com/S8CCCd9Tdh— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 18, 2022
- ASU QB Jayden Daniels will be entering the transfer portal.
BREAKING: Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal later today, two people familar with his plans tell @SunDevilSource @247SportsPortal.— SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) February 17, 2022
Daniels has informed multiple ASU coaches and others of his decision.https://t.co/ENNwBdfcFj pic.twitter.com/JziQFvGoXP
- ASU players did not take it well. Honestly, this is pretty sad to see. It’s not entirely unexpected to see Daniels transfer with the cloud of an NCAA investigation hanging over the program.
"Clear his shit out... He sucks"— College Football HQ (@SI_CFB) February 17, 2022
Arizona State players appear to clean out Jayden Daniels' locker after the QB transferred out. pic.twitter.com/HFWHUE5sXY
In Basketball News...
- RUNNIN’ UTES BEAT STANFORD
Comeback complete. @UtahMBB ends on a 12-2 run to knock off Stanford 60-56 for its first road win of the season.#GoUtes | #Pac12MBB pic.twitter.com/70L4GhLACI— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 18, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- The Utah Baseball team plays their first game of the season tonight against Loyola Marymount.
Page Stadium— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 18, 2022
Just over 2️⃣4️⃣ hours from first pitch#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/6chxuLU1ZM
- Utah is well represented at the Olympics and they are letting the world know.
Team USA's Luke Jager and his fellow @UUtah Utes can have their and eat it too at the Winter Olympics.#OlympiansMadeHere ➡️ @utahskiteam pic.twitter.com/50ytN4fnKc— Olympians Made Here (@TeamUSACollege) February 18, 2022
