Football Is Back: Spring Game Confirmed for April 23rd

If you’ve had a football-shaped hole in your heart since Super Bowl Sunday, the University of Utah is here to fill that void. The annual Red vs White Spring game returns to Rice-Eccles on April 23rd.

Coming off the program’s first PAC-12 championship and a historic trip to the Rose Bowl, expectations are high for this Utah team that brings back high-profile offensive weapons including quarterback Cam Rising, runningback Tavion Thomas, and leading receiver Brant Kuithe. Beyond the returning talent, fans will get their first look at incoming freshman including four-star running back, Jaylon Glover and 2022 Mr. Football Alabama, Ryan Peppins.

Continuing from last year, the event will be ticketed and sold as groups of two or four seats for $22, with the four-seat option occupying the bleacher seats, while two-seat packs will grant access to seatbacks. 100% of proceeds will go to the Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship Fund. On-sale dates will be announced at a later time, but will not be available until March.