Utah Runnin’ Utes vs California Golden Bears - Game Thread

Despite a turbulent season that has featured a 10 game losing streak, a star player with appendicitis, and a player being suspended indefinitely and ultimately out of the program due to a violation of team rules the Runnin’ Utes have never lost their fight. The Utes showed their resilience on Thursday night as they came from behind to beat Stanford for Utah’s first road win since February 2021. It was a win that could provide a significant confidence boost for the remainder of the season as well as into the offseason. Cal has been similar to Utah in that despite their poor record (11-16 overall and 4-12 in conference play) they have not stopped fighting as they picked up an impressive road win at Oregon Thursday night as they beat the Ducks 78-64 in a win that almost certainly has crushed the Duck’s chances of an NCAA Tournament berth. The Runnin’ Utes enter this matchup with a 10-16 record overall and 3-13 in conference play. Cal is led by Jordan Shepherd who is averaging 14.3 points per game, while Utah is led by Branden Carlson who is averaging 13.8 points per game. If the season ended today Cal would be the 10th seed and Utah would be the 11th seed for the PAC 12 Tournament. Each team is playing for nothing more than pride (and conference tournament seeding) when the Golden Bears host the Runnin’ Utes Saturday evening; should make for a really entertaining matchup. Let’s Go Utah!

When: Saturday, February 19 at 4 pm MT

Where: Haas Pavilion (Berkeley, CA)

How to Watch: PAC 12 Network

First Half

15:00- Cal shooting 60% to start the game but only lead 7-6 against the Utes after the first timeout in the action. Cal has committed 3 turnovers so far which has led to some makes on the other end for the Runnin’ Utes. Hopefully the Utes can start knocking down shots more consistently.

9:00- Cal goes nearly 5 minutes without a field before they finally end their drought and the Runnin’ Utes lead Cal 17-13. The Utes have played some tough defense and haven’t allowed too many easy baskets or looks for Cal. Great to see Gabe Madsen knocking down a tough 3 just before the timeout, especially with how critical he was down the stretch at Stanford on Thursday night.

7:00- Marco Anthony with a tough basket and an opportunity for an and 1 coming after the timeout. The Runnin’ Utes lead 25-18. Marco Anthony leads all scorers with 9 points. Cal is starting to find some rhythm on offense but so far Utah has had an answer. Strong start for Utah, now we just need to close out the half.

2:00- Utah has continued to answer every time Cal attempts to make a run and the Utes lead 30-22. The Utes are doing a great job crashing the boards and lead the rebounding battle so far; total reversal from the first half Thursday night against Stanford. Thiemann is Cal’s leading scorer so far with 8 points and definitely the guy we need to slow down.

0:00- Crazy end to the first half as Marco Anthony has his shot blocked and Cal hits a shot at the buzzer but he released it just after the time had expired so it doesn’t count. Utah leads Cal 32-24. Marco Anthony leads all scorers with 10 points and Lars Thiemann leads Cal with 8 points. Each team shooting right around 43% from the field and both teams only have one 3 point make in the first half. The key stat for the Runnin’ Utes in the first half is that they lead the rebounding battle 19-14 including 5-0 on offensive rebounds. The Utes have led by as many as 10 points in the first half and honestly should be leading by more at the half. The Utes need to keep pushing the tempo in the second half and keep playing stingy defense so that we can pull away and get some separation from Cal. Great first half overall for the Utes, let’s take over in the second half!