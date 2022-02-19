Around The Hill, 2/19/2022: Football Spring Game, Kai Roberts, Cristal Isa

In Football News...
- The commissioners of each Power 5 school, each Group of 5 school, and a Notre Dame representative met to vote on changing the CFB playoff format before the expiration of the current agreement. The vote came out to 8-3 against changing the current format. A unanimous vote was required to change the current system before it expires after the 2025 season. It was reported that all alliance members (Pac-12, ACC, and Big 10) voted against the proposed changes.
College Football Playoff to Retain Four-Team Format; Expansion Possible in 2026 https://t.co/1nEQyIPIVw pic.twitter.com/G2PGOWhpBB— Block U (@BlockU) February 18, 2022
- Here is Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff’s statement on the vote.
I share the disappointment felt by many college football fans today. I look forward to working collaboratively with other Commissioners to deliver a football playoff format that is more inclusive and balanced.— George Kliavkoff (@Kliavkoff) February 18, 2022
- The football spring game was announced for April 23rd! $22 for 2 chairback seats or $22 for 4 bleacher seats. A pretty good deal if you ask me!
Mark your calendars for April 23rd!— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 18, 2022
All proceeds from ticket sales, which go on sale in March, will go to the Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship funds.
More info: https://t.co/YaIQARGla9#22forever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/9DhKorCaMx
- Utah checked in at #7 on 247 Sports ranking of the Pac-12’s biggest “net rating gain” from the transfer portal. Find the full list here.
- This is exciting! Such a great idea.
Last season was…— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 18, 2022
A story worth telling. #22forever. A four part docu-series coming on 2.22.22. pic.twitter.com/mdaieAiYTB
- This is fine I guess, but don’t be surprised when Cam is First-team Pac-12 again.
Athlon PAC-12 QB Ranking for 2022:— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) February 18, 2022
1. Caleb Williams (USC)
2. Cam Rising (Utah)
3. DTR (UCLA)
4. Cam Ward (WSU)
5. J de Laura (WSU)
6. T McKee (Stan)
7. C Nolan (OSU)
8. B Nix (Ore)
9. M Penix (UW)
10. J Plummer (Cal)
11. B Lewis (CU)
12. P Tyson (ASU) https://t.co/hCewkolH6u
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks bounced back with a win over Oregon State!
The Red Rocks post a to end the night!#L22L | #LightTheU pic.twitter.com/pCC45Bm7xo— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 19, 2022
- Cristal Isa earned a perfect 10.000 with her beam routine last night!
IT'S A PERFECT 10 FOR CRISTAL ISA!! First perfect score of her career!!— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 19, 2022
@Pac12Network
https://t.co/P8Jmjl3FlA pic.twitter.com/BxBy0gnp9g
Other Utah Sports News...
- Check out the latest edition of the Our Voices Podcast with Cammy Hall and Maya LeBar of the Track & Field team.
Our Voices Podcast Episode 3: https://t.co/5mauvFGybb— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) February 18, 2022
In Ep. 3 @UtahGymnastics senior Cammy Hall and @Utah_trackfield junior Maya LeBar discuss with host Steven “Sly” Sylvester the challenges they faced while growing up and their favorite figures in Black History. pic.twitter.com/bcAEDHm3A4
- Left fielder Kai Roberts hit a grand slam in his second at-bat of the season last night as the Utes would go on to win 8-5.
GRAND SLAM TWEET @kairoberts00 puts us in front...his first career grand slam‼— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 19, 2022
4-1 good guys in T2
https://t.co/nEpJQDWdVY
https://t.co/yaGK3fizSb#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/TmjXd2mWDO
- Softball won BOTH games they played yesterday!
2️⃣-0️⃣ in San Diego today #GoUtes https://t.co/JAT1KfUW2K— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) February 19, 2022
