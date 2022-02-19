 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 2/19/2022: Football Spring Game, Kai Roberts, Cristal Isa

By Trent.Southwick
2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Gymnastics Championship Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

In Football News...

  • The commissioners of each Power 5 school, each Group of 5 school, and a Notre Dame representative met to vote on changing the CFB playoff format before the expiration of the current agreement. The vote came out to 8-3 against changing the current format. A unanimous vote was required to change the current system before it expires after the 2025 season. It was reported that all alliance members (Pac-12, ACC, and Big 10) voted against the proposed changes.
  • Here is Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff’s statement on the vote.
  • The football spring game was announced for April 23rd! $22 for 2 chairback seats or $22 for 4 bleacher seats. A pretty good deal if you ask me!
  • Utah checked in at #7 on 247 Sports ranking of the Pac-12’s biggest “net rating gain” from the transfer portal. Find the full list here.
  • This is exciting! Such a great idea.
  • This is fine I guess, but don’t be surprised when Cam is First-team Pac-12 again.

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks bounced back with a win over Oregon State!
  • Cristal Isa earned a perfect 10.000 with her beam routine last night!

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Check out the latest edition of the Our Voices Podcast with Cammy Hall and Maya LeBar of the Track & Field team.
  • Left fielder Kai Roberts hit a grand slam in his second at-bat of the season last night as the Utes would go on to win 8-5.
  • Softball won BOTH games they played yesterday!

