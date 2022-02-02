 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 2/2/2022: New Proposed Practice Facility, Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson, National Signing Day

New, 2 comments
By Trent.Southwick

In Football News...

  • Today is National Signing Day. The Ute’s expect at least one signee but it’s possible there could be more.
  • Utah CB Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson announced yesterday that he was entering the transfer portal. Pleasant-Johnson was a 3-star CB in the 2019 class. Best of luck to him.
  • The University of Utah Board of Trustees voted unanimously to move forward with a plan for a new $61.8m indoor practice facility. The proposed facility would be 101,000 SF with a 90-foot ceiling height to allow for punting and kicking. The facility would also have climate control range of 30 degrees to 110 degrees. The next step is for it to be voted on by the legislature. If the legislature approves, the plan would be for construction to be completed by Fall 2024. You can see the proposal here.
  • Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network released his top-50 draft prospects. Devin Lloyd is #8 on the list. “I love Lloyd’s play speed, passion, and aggression. He has Pro Bowl potential”.

Around The Pac-12...

  • Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams is officially joining his former coach Lincoln Riley at USC.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Classy gesture by the Stanford gymnastics team.
  • Congratulations to Maile O’Keefe for being named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week!
  • Congratulations to Cristal Isa for being named the Pac-12 Specialist of the Week!

In Basketball News...

  • The Runnin’ Utes announced they will play in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament next year.
  • Check out the Runnin’ Utes’ weekly press conference.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The women’s basketball team has two games this week.
  • Utah swim & dive are about to get rolling again tomorrow.
  • The Ski Team cleaned up as per usual.

More From Block U

Loading comments...