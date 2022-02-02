Around The Hill, 2/2/2022: New Proposed Practice Facility, Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson, National Signing Day

In Football News...
- Today is National Signing Day. The Ute’s expect at least one signee but it’s possible there could be more.
- Utah CB Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson announced yesterday that he was entering the transfer portal. Pleasant-Johnson was a 3-star CB in the 2019 class. Best of luck to him.
❤️ #RIP22 pic.twitter.com/3ogKdy9BzF— LPJ (@LacareaP31) February 2, 2022
- The University of Utah Board of Trustees voted unanimously to move forward with a plan for a new $61.8m indoor practice facility. The proposed facility would be 101,000 SF with a 90-foot ceiling height to allow for punting and kicking. The facility would also have climate control range of 30 degrees to 110 degrees. The next step is for it to be voted on by the legislature. If the legislature approves, the plan would be for construction to be completed by Fall 2024. You can see the proposal here.
- Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network released his top-50 draft prospects. Devin Lloyd is #8 on the list. “I love Lloyd’s play speed, passion, and aggression. He has Pro Bowl potential”.
Around The Pac-12...
- Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams is officially joining his former coach Lincoln Riley at USC.
The former ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ prospect is headed to the City of Angels!— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 1, 2022
Check out what people are saying about @USC_FB adding transfer QB @CALEBcsw.#Pac12FB | #BackThePachttps://t.co/knzSiF77CS
In Gymnastics News...
- Classy gesture by the Stanford gymnastics team.
We would like to thank @StanfordWGym for joining us in honoring the legacy of Ty Jordan & Aaron Lowe by donating $22 for all of their sticks in our meet last Saturday.— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 1, 2022
Extremely thoughtful gesture & we are so grateful for your support! #L22L | #BackThePac pic.twitter.com/SUooxsY1zI
- Congratulations to Maile O’Keefe for being named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week!
#Pac12Gym Gymnast of the Week: Maile O’Keefe, @UtahGymnastics.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 1, 2022
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/ejKF8zhLgH#GoUtes | @PacPremierBank pic.twitter.com/TEGtKzEPiG
- Congratulations to Cristal Isa for being named the Pac-12 Specialist of the Week!
#Pac12Gym Specialist of the Week: Cristal Isa, @UtahGymnastics.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 1, 2022
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/ejKF8zhLgH#GoUtes | @PacPremierBank pic.twitter.com/xQgXd9CxlD
In Basketball News...
- The Runnin’ Utes announced they will play in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament next year.
The Utes are heading to sunny Southwest Florida this November to take part in the 2022 @FTMyersTipOff!— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 1, 2022
Joining us will be Georgia Tech, Marquette and Mississippi State. Match-ups, game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
More: https://t.co/u5LgnKFMTE pic.twitter.com/vbTKe1Hq94
- Check out the Runnin’ Utes’ weekly press conference.
Hear from @MarcoJAnthony & @coachcsmith_ during today's Utah Basketball press conference.— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 1, 2022
https://t.co/vzRJHYQddx pic.twitter.com/EFeTxJnT71
Other Utah Sports News...
- The women’s basketball team has two games this week.
Back at home for 2️⃣ big games for 2️⃣ special causes!— Utah Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 1, 2022
Friday Washington. 7pm.
National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
Sunday Washington State. 7pm.
Power in Pink Game. Wear pink for admission. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/HwA82oyckz
- Utah swim & dive are about to get rolling again tomorrow.
Back at it on Thursday #GoUteshttps://t.co/h6SAd4lppi— Utah Swim & Dive (@UTAHswimdive) February 2, 2022
- The Ski Team cleaned up as per usual.
Braved the cold, SWEPT the women’s podium‼️— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) February 2, 2022
Stay tuned for full results + recap in a bit!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Wh6UlPkIs1
