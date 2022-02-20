 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 2/20/2022: Andy Ludwig, Devin Lloyd, Golf

By Trent.Southwick

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 13 Utah Spring Game Photo by Boyd Ivey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Utah OC Andy Ludwig was picked as the #3 offensive play-caller in the Pac-12 per West Coast College Football. You can find the full list here.
  • Pro Football Focus released a list of the top-5 players at each position in the upcoming NFL Draft. Utah LB Devin Lloyd was ranked #1 among the linebackers as he should be. They didn’t elaborate any further on Lloyd but if you want to see the rest of the article you can find it here.

In Basketball News...

  • The Runnin’ Utes officially have a 2-game win streak.
  • Marco Anthony was interviewed after the game. You can listen here to his thoughts.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Softball picked up another win against the Sun Devils!

https://utahutes.com/news/2022/2/19/softball-stays-undefeated-in-san-diego.aspx

  • Woof talk about a boat race. The softball team showed no mercy in this one haha. You can read about both wins here.
  • Baseball picked up their second win of the season to improve to 2-0 and clinch a series win against Loyola Marymount. The game was highlighted by a 6-run second inning and a 3-hit game by 3B Chase Anderson. You can find all the stats here.
  • Oh, to play a round of golf in Hawaii. In all seriousness, congrats to the men’s golf team for the great showing.

More From Block U

Loading comments...