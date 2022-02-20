Around The Hill, 2/20/2022: Andy Ludwig, Devin Lloyd, Golf

In Football News...
- Utah OC Andy Ludwig was picked as the #3 offensive play-caller in the Pac-12 per West Coast College Football. You can find the full list here.
- Pro Football Focus released a list of the top-5 players at each position in the upcoming NFL Draft. Utah LB Devin Lloyd was ranked #1 among the linebackers as he should be. They didn’t elaborate any further on Lloyd but if you want to see the rest of the article you can find it here.
In Basketball News...
- The Runnin’ Utes officially have a 2-game win streak.
Utes get the job done in Berkeley. @UtahMBB sweeps the season series against Cal with a 60-58 victory. #GoUtes | #Pac12MBB pic.twitter.com/nfUfIFwr3n— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 20, 2022
- Marco Anthony was interviewed after the game. You can listen here to his thoughts.
“We’re getting over that hump.”— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 20, 2022
Marco Anthony joins our team to discuss @UtahMBB’s mindset coming off back-to-back wins. @ZayoGroup | #GoUtes | #Pac12MBB pic.twitter.com/wq9mimQpTO
Other Utah Sports News...
- Softball picked up another win against the Sun Devils!
https://utahutes.com/news/2022/2/19/softball-stays-undefeated-in-san-diego.aspx
- Woof talk about a boat race. The softball team showed no mercy in this one haha. You can read about both wins here.
Lots of offense from the Utes in this one #GoUtes /// #AllGas pic.twitter.com/MezHm350rI— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 19, 2022
- Baseball picked up their second win of the season to improve to 2-0 and clinch a series win against Loyola Marymount. The game was highlighted by a 6-run second inning and a 3-hit game by 3B Chase Anderson. You can find all the stats here.
DUB#UtesWin | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/1oefTbCEpC— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 20, 2022
- Oh, to play a round of golf in Hawaii. In all seriousness, congrats to the men’s golf team for the great showing.
Lots on movement for the Utes on the final day of the 45th John A. Burns Intercollegiate!— Utah Mens Golf (@UtesGolf) February 20, 2022
Utes secure the third place finish against a competitive field in Hawaii #GoUtes https://t.co/9clPzayQEO
