Around The Hill, 2/21/2022: Men’s Tennis, Jenna Johnson, Landon Frei

In Basketball News...
- The women’s basketball team keeps rolling with their first win over UCLA in the Pac-12 era.
UTES WIN!!— Utah Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 20, 2022
This is the first win over UCLA since 2001 and the first win over the Bruins in the Pac-12 era!
Utah, 75. UCLA, 70. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/JEUgK7g5mo
- Jenna Johnson went off in the game.
How good was it to have @jenna_johnson22 back tonight?!?!— Utah Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 21, 2022
▪️ Game-high 20 points
▪️ 5-10 from the floor
▪️ 2-4 from the 3-point line
▪️ 8-8 from the foul line
▪️ 4 rebounds
▪️ 2 assists #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/iBx7itN7Ma
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks take on the Huskies tonight in Seattle. You can find all you need to know about tonight’s meet here.
Other Utah Sports News...
- The men’s tennis team won both matches yesterday to stay undefeated, improving to a school-record 13-0 start to the season.
1⃣3⃣-0⃣ #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/8oaymOOuBG— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) February 21, 2022
- Utah Baseball ended in a tie after 10 innings. SO left fielder Kai Roberts had a great night at the plate going 4-for-5 with 1 walk and 1 stolen base.
Went 10 with LMU before it was called a tie#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/uIBwEIbgkk— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 21, 2022
- FR second basemen Landon Frei had a 2-4 night including this home run in his first-ever college at-bat.
First career AB, baseball!@FreiLandon has arrived in @NCAABaseball— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 20, 2022
https://t.co/dyZFwMWkts
https://t.co/eD2xXJSAOU#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/9pwErurtDo
- Utah Softball dropped a close one yesterday, but what a performance by SP Mariah Lopez who had a stat line of 6 IP, 8 K, 1 BB.
Final in La Jolla. @maariahlenaee with a resilient effort in the ⭕️ today striking out a season best 8️⃣ batters in six innings of work. #GoUtes /// #AllGas pic.twitter.com/AWQ0oo0rbc— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 20, 2022
