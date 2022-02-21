 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 2/21/2022: Men’s Tennis, Jenna Johnson, Landon Frei

By Trent.Southwick
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 11 Women’s - Utah at Stanford Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Basketball News...

  • The women’s basketball team keeps rolling with their first win over UCLA in the Pac-12 era.
  • Jenna Johnson went off in the game.

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks take on the Huskies tonight in Seattle. You can find all you need to know about tonight’s meet here.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The men’s tennis team won both matches yesterday to stay undefeated, improving to a school-record 13-0 start to the season.
  • Utah Baseball ended in a tie after 10 innings. SO left fielder Kai Roberts had a great night at the plate going 4-for-5 with 1 walk and 1 stolen base.
  • FR second basemen Landon Frei had a 2-4 night including this home run in his first-ever college at-bat.
  • Utah Softball dropped a close one yesterday, but what a performance by SP Mariah Lopez who had a stat line of 6 IP, 8 K, 1 BB.

More From Block U

Loading comments...