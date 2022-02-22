Around The Hill, 2/22/2022: Mika Tafua, Grace McCallum, Cristal Isa

In Football News...
- Those guys may have better overall career numbers, but there is no doubt in my mind that Devin Lloyd’s trajectory is better than all of them. Lloyd has gotten significantly better every single year.
Which LB in the 2022 Draft do you think had the best college career❓ pic.twitter.com/cYkABDaWP9— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 21, 2022
- Part 1 of the 2021 football docuseries premieres today.
A story like this one must be memorialized. #22Forever, the four-part docuseries, premieres on 2.22.22.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 21, 2022
Watch on Pac-12 Network / https://t.co/Wrxn5Zz4LG@Utah_Football | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/aJ8WfgYa9e
- Utah is working its way up the talent rankings but we all know Utah plays well above whatever “talent” level they attribute to the team.
Athlon Roster Ranking for 2022:— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) February 21, 2022
1. Alabama
1. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Texas
5. Clemson
12. Oregon
22. Stanford
26. USC
32. Washington
33. Utah
36. UCLA
42. Cal
48. Colorado
50. ASU
56. Arizona
58. WSU
64. OSU
65. BYU
https://t.co/xt7vVMdDI0
- Mika Tafua was among the top players in the country in pressuring the quarterback last year.
The following EDGE players led the P5 in total pressures generated:@AztecFB’s Cameron Thomas - 77@UMichFootball’s Aiden Hutchinson - 74@Utah_Football’s Mika Tafua - 74@MSU_Football’s Jacub Panasiuk - 72@GoBearcatsFB’s Myjai Sanders - 62— Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) February 20, 2022
Per @pff
- Marcus Williams sighting.
The Top-10 upcoming Free Agents— PFF (@PFF) February 21, 2022
Who do you want your favorite team to sign? pic.twitter.com/dy5BrPbGcU
In Basketball News...
- Both Basketball teams will be honoring the USS Salt Lake City this week.
This week we represent the USS Salt Lake City. @UTAHWBB @UtahMBB— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) February 22, 2022
: https://t.co/ZjfTONpDqu#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/B8MwFdCMZY
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks hold onto the #4 spot this week.
First week of NQS & the Red Rocks remain ranked No. 4 in the nation! #L22L pic.twitter.com/ZtE26zvNw3— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 21, 2022
- The Red Rocks took down the Huskies who put up a great performance themselves.
Add it to the win column ✅ Got the job done in Seattle!#L22L pic.twitter.com/QTstvE0dGY— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 22, 2022
- Grace McCallum had a career meet last night.
Alexa, play "Grace McCallum's Career Night" ️— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 22, 2022
Grace scores a career-best 9.975 on beam to finish with a career high 39.775 in the all-around!
Pac-12 Network
https://t.co/uxRe3WseVL pic.twitter.com/ALSorGtpUm
- Cristal Isa was included among the 31 nominees for the AAI Award. The AAI Award is voted on by coaches to acknowledge the “most outstanding senior collegiate female gymnast in the country”.
Drum roll please...— American Athletic (@AAIequipment) February 21, 2022
We are excited to announce the nominees for the 2022 AAI Award!
Check out the video below to see all 31 Nominees.
Who are you voting for?#aaiaward #collegegymnasticshttps://t.co/MpWfAB1mjP
- Coach Scalley recognizes the elite level of training and performance of our gymnasts.
Gymnasts are tough as nails! Your every move is critiqued. The smallest bobble or step can cost you & your team. You make a mistake, and you have to keep working through the routine with a smile. It’s physically & mentally grueling! Much respect for our #RedRocks @UtahGymnastics— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) February 22, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- The Softball team is on fire!
Got our 5⃣th win of the weekend! #GoUtes /// #AllGas https://t.co/fN9zgqcGC6— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 22, 2022
- Utah Baseball’s game today has been postponed due to the snow yesterday.
Our game at UVU on Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 21, 2022
Reschedule info:
April 27
⌚ 6:05 PM MT
We'll now get ready for a trip to San Diego this weekend!
https://t.co/yXZgszdcZm#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/sGaVoqlDm1
Trent’s Pick...
- Um... wow.
Police say a fire in a student housing unit at Brigham Young University was sparked Sunday by a resident who was making rocket fuel on a stove. https://t.co/Gi5ihpcg6N— KSL (@KSLcom) February 21, 2022
