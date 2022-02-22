 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 2/22/2022: Mika Tafua, Grace McCallum, Cristal Isa

By Trent.Southwick
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Utah at Arizona Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Those guys may have better overall career numbers, but there is no doubt in my mind that Devin Lloyd’s trajectory is better than all of them. Lloyd has gotten significantly better every single year.
  • Part 1 of the 2021 football docuseries premieres today.
  • Utah is working its way up the talent rankings but we all know Utah plays well above whatever “talent” level they attribute to the team.
  • Mika Tafua was among the top players in the country in pressuring the quarterback last year.
  • Marcus Williams sighting.

In Basketball News...

  • Both Basketball teams will be honoring the USS Salt Lake City this week.

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks hold onto the #4 spot this week.
  • The Red Rocks took down the Huskies who put up a great performance themselves.
  • Grace McCallum had a career meet last night.
  • Cristal Isa was included among the 31 nominees for the AAI Award. The AAI Award is voted on by coaches to acknowledge the “most outstanding senior collegiate female gymnast in the country”.
  • Coach Scalley recognizes the elite level of training and performance of our gymnasts.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The Softball team is on fire!
  • Utah Baseball’s game today has been postponed due to the snow yesterday.

Trent’s Pick...

  • Um... wow.

