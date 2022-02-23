Around The Hill, 2/23/2022: 22 Forever, Brian Allen, Terrell Burgess

In Football News...
- Utah released the first of four installments to commemorate the 2021 season. The video was released on YouTube and on Pac-12 Network.
- This was a really nice gesture by the local government.
Thank you Mayor Wilson & Mayor Mendenhall for declaring today 22% more for @Utah_Football day in Salt Lake City & Salt Lake County. #GoUtes | #22forever pic.twitter.com/X3eTHS7gRp— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) February 23, 2022
- CB Brian Allen was selected by the Birmingham Stallions in the 8th round of the USFL Draft.
We have selected our first DB of the draft! #GiddyUp pic.twitter.com/SxIf3PnT02— Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) February 23, 2022
- Former Ute and Super Bowl Champion SS Terrell Burgess was honored by his former High School yesterday.
Terrell Burgess, Super Bowl-winning safety for the @RamsNFL was honored at his alma mater San Marcos High on Tuesday. @TiTaniumT98 pic.twitter.com/6uEqkuFWA6— K.C. Alfred (@KCAlfredPhoto) February 23, 2022
In Gymnastics News...
- Congrats to Cristal Isa on being named the Pac-12 Gymnastics Specialist of the Week!
#Pac12Gym Specialist of the Week: Cristal Isa, @UtahGymnastics.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 22, 2022
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/vQAxmaDACM#GoUtes | @PacPremierBank pic.twitter.com/sTI4UVJHsJ
Other Utah Sports News...
- There are lots of reasons to go out to support the women’s tennis team this Friday!
FREE PIZZA✅— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) February 22, 2022
FREE T-SHIRTS✅
CHANCE TO WIN A TV✅
See ya at our match on Friday!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/RzdOrQzhJ6
- The swim and dive Pac-12 Championships are today.
- ‼️— Utah Swim & Dive (@UTAHswimdive) February 23, 2022
Conference championship info #GoUtes https://t.co/BnIEkcyqL9
