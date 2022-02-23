 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 2/23/2022: 22 Forever, Brian Allen, Terrell Burgess

By Trent.Southwick
Washington State v Utah Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Utah released the first of four installments to commemorate the 2021 season. The video was released on YouTube and on Pac-12 Network.
  • This was a really nice gesture by the local government.
  • CB Brian Allen was selected by the Birmingham Stallions in the 8th round of the USFL Draft.
  • Former Ute and Super Bowl Champion SS Terrell Burgess was honored by his former High School yesterday.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Congrats to Cristal Isa on being named the Pac-12 Gymnastics Specialist of the Week!

Other Utah Sports News...

  • There are lots of reasons to go out to support the women’s tennis team this Friday!
  • The swim and dive Pac-12 Championships are today.

