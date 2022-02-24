Around The Hill, 2/24/2022: USS Salt Lake City, Herm Edwards, DE Hunter Clegg

In Football News...
- 2023 Utah target 4-star DE Hunter Clegg has seen his recruitment pick up with a lot of blue blood offers coming in over the past week.
Wow! Grateful to receive an offer from Auburn University! Thanks to @CoachRoc and the rest of the Auburn staff for believing in me! @cavemanfootball @AlphaRecruits15 @alpha_lbu @bangulo pic.twitter.com/2RfN1Uld5U— Hunter Clegg (@HunterClegg) February 23, 2022
- Utah Football representatives were honored by the Utah Senate and House.
NOW: @UUtah leaders and @Utah_Football team arrive @utahsenate to be honored by lawmakers. They’ll also be recognized in the House this morning. #utpol #utleg @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/JrfrEk9hAg— Daniel Woodruff (@danielmwoodruff) February 23, 2022
Around The Pac-12...
- ASU’s Athletic Director and President have both gone on the radio to defend Herm Edwards, including claiming that Herm never instructed his assistants to engage in the prohibited recruiting practices.
Also, Edwards comments on the radio yesterday about not micromanaging and being trusting of his staff are ridiculous when he was a willing participant in a lot of the rules breaking — regardless of whether or not he knew some travel was paid for by ASU staff. It’s his program.— Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 23, 2022
In Basketball News...
- Both the Men’s and Women’s basketball teams will be wearing the USS Salt Lake City Uniforms today.
2.24.22 | USS Salt Lake City unis arrive ⚓️— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 22, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- Catch up on the happenings of the Swim and Dive Pac-12 Championship.
Strong showings on the opening day of Pac-12's #GoUtes https://t.co/NVvM1IJofo— Utah Swim & Dive (@UTAHswimdive) February 24, 2022
- Follow the Utes in the RMISA Championships!
Solid GS day at the RMISA Championships!— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) February 24, 2022
Oliver Parazette
Kaja Norbye
We're in the team lead with slalom coming up tomorrow morning.
