Around The Hill, 2/24/2022: USS Salt Lake City, Herm Edwards, DE Hunter Clegg

By Trent.Southwick
In Football News...

  • 2023 Utah target 4-star DE Hunter Clegg has seen his recruitment pick up with a lot of blue blood offers coming in over the past week.
  • Utah Football representatives were honored by the Utah Senate and House.

Around The Pac-12...

  • ASU’s Athletic Director and President have both gone on the radio to defend Herm Edwards, including claiming that Herm never instructed his assistants to engage in the prohibited recruiting practices.

In Basketball News...

  • Both the Men’s and Women’s basketball teams will be wearing the USS Salt Lake City Uniforms today.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Catch up on the happenings of the Swim and Dive Pac-12 Championship.
  • Follow the Utes in the RMISA Championships!

