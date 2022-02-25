 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 2/25/2022: Gianna Kneepkens, Billy McGill, C-USA Restraining Order

By Trent.Southwick
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 11 Women’s - Utah at Stanford Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Coach Whitt is elite. I’m honestly surprised to see Stanford. I know they used to be good but that feels like a LONG time ago.

In Basketball News...

  • This story is both inspiring and sad but overall a very interesting thread about former Runnin’ Ute Billy McGill.
  • Freshman Guard Gianna Kneepkens is a favorite for the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and was featured by Josh Furlong at KSL for her impact in leading the women’s basketball team towards what could be their first NCAA tournament bid since 2011. You can find the full article here.
  • There are some cool insights into the men’s basketball program in this interview with Marco Anthony.
  • The women’s basketball team took down the Beavers last night to improve to 17-9.
  • Unfortunately the men’s basketball team couldn’t get the win against #2 Arizona.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Utah Lacrosse (1-1) will be taking on Marquette in Milwaukee tomorrow. Block U’s own Philip Malugade will be on the ground so be on the lookout for his coverage of the game.
  • Utah Baseball (2-0-1) will be participating in the Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament this weekend where they will take on Fresno State and San Diego State.
  • Utah Softball (7-4) will be playing an impressive 5 games in 3 days this weekend including a must-watch matchup against #1 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Trent’s Pick...

  • I never would have thought getting a restraining order from an athletic conference was possible.

More From Block U

Loading comments...