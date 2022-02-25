Around The Hill, 2/25/2022: Gianna Kneepkens, Billy McGill, C-USA Restraining Order

In Football News...
- Coach Whitt is elite. I’m honestly surprised to see Stanford. I know they used to be good but that feels like a LONG time ago.
Top 25 Winningest P5 Programs in the Last Decade:— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) February 25, 2022
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
6. Oregon
17. Stanford
19. Washington
20. Utah
22. USC https://t.co/25bcZh8K84
In Basketball News...
- This story is both inspiring and sad but overall a very interesting thread about former Runnin’ Ute Billy McGill.
60 years ago today Billy McGill scored 60 points in a win over BYU.— Tony Parks (@tonyparks801) February 24, 2022
I became friends with Billy in my career years ago. He told me the back story to that game.
He was on the bus towards Provo & was actually emotional. His college career was ending and all he kept thinking pic.twitter.com/1fWWrIv1We
- Freshman Guard Gianna Kneepkens is a favorite for the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and was featured by Josh Furlong at KSL for her impact in leading the women’s basketball team towards what could be their first NCAA tournament bid since 2011. You can find the full article here.
- There are some cool insights into the men’s basketball program in this interview with Marco Anthony.
Fresh off a road sweep of the Bay Area schools! @MarcoJAnthony joined @TheAndyKatz to chat about how @UtahMBB has flipped a switch & how the Runnin’ Utes will carry their confidence through the end of the regular season into the Pac-12 Tournament.#GoUtes | #Pac12MBB pic.twitter.com/i8ZWFrVKOq— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 24, 2022
- The women’s basketball team took down the Beavers last night to improve to 17-9.
Snatched the lead early and refused to let it go.@UTAHWBB wins 70-58 against the Beavers.#Pac12WBB | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/amSQQ7kXHZ— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 25, 2022
- Unfortunately the men’s basketball team couldn’t get the win against #2 Arizona.
Final. pic.twitter.com/Sk3zc55P4y— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 25, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- Utah Lacrosse (1-1) will be taking on Marquette in Milwaukee tomorrow. Block U’s own Philip Malugade will be on the ground so be on the lookout for his coverage of the game.
Salt LAX City ✈️ Milwaukee, Wis.— Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) February 24, 2022
Tune in at 12 pm MT on Saturday as we take on Marquette ‼️ Game preview ⤵️#GoUteshttps://t.co/bti3x5ux3Y
- Utah Baseball (2-0-1) will be participating in the Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament this weekend where they will take on Fresno State and San Diego State.
Golden State, part 2️⃣— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 24, 2022
⚾️ Tony Gwynn Legacy
️ San Diego State - Tony Gwynn Stadium
Fresno State (Feb. 25)
SDSU (Feb. 26-27)
https://t.co/ZA3HoZSV4W#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/BmOQYO0etF
- Utah Softball (7-4) will be playing an impressive 5 games in 3 days this weekend including a must-watch matchup against #1 Oklahoma on Sunday.
Palm Springs for the weekend!— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 24, 2022
We’ll close out the @NutterClassic against #1 @OU_Softball on Sunday
Tournament info⤵️ #GoUtes /// #AllGashttps://t.co/oZwdyRiOoG
Trent’s Pick...
- I never would have thought getting a restraining order from an athletic conference was possible.
This divorce is getting so messy that a Cabell County Judge granted Marshall a *restraining order* against C-USA. https://t.co/P6SIaM6pXg— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 24, 2022
