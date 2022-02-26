Around The Hill, 2/26/2022: Matt Sox, Ski Team Sweep, Pro Utes

In Football News...
- Part 2 of the 22 Forever docuseries will premiere on March 8th.
On part 2 of #22forever…— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 26, 2022
Coming 3.8.2022 pic.twitter.com/qfjp7juwVp
In Basketball News...
- Today is the final regular season game for the women’s basketball team. The team released these introspective pieces written by the team’s three seniors. Click on each name to see what that senior had to say about their basketball career: Andrea Torres, Maka Jackson, and Dru Gylten.
- Pro Utes Kyle Kuzma and Jakob Poeltl met up after their game.
one for the books! gg, @WashWizards— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 26, 2022
college connections all around pic.twitter.com/OeKd84kKLa
Other Utah Sports News...
- Is this the longest active win streak against BYU? I’m not sure but it has to be up there. Read more about the victory here.
For the 13th-straight time vs. BYU #UtesWin pic.twitter.com/H5I1yuFdPQ— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) February 26, 2022
- Great start to the weekend for the Baseball team. They remain undefeated at 3-0-1.
.@Matt_Sox_ SHOVED out there today#UtesWin | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/gkLiMXLrBR— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 25, 2022
- 8.1 IP, 6 K, 2 BB. Ace quality stuff from Matt Sox in his bounce-back start.
.@Matt_Sox_ took a no-no into the ninth and had six K's in his longest outing as a Ute— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 26, 2022
Hear from our winning pitcher ⤵#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/kwrZ1zvIYQ
- Utah Softball started their tournament with 2 wins improving to 9-4.
9 runs, 15 hits and 3 ’s@maariahlenaee with 6 K’s!— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 26, 2022
Utes 2-0 on the day #GoUtes /// #AllGas pic.twitter.com/Wdfrey3VBx
- Pure dominance by these ladies.
in the women's classical!— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) February 26, 2022
Novie McCabe
Sophia Laukli
Julia Richter
We also had a slalom qualifier today with Wilhelm Normannseth the
https://t.co/ULW3O6Uo0r
Final day of the RMISA Championships tomorrow!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/RhKg1qsL9F
