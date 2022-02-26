 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 2/26/2022: Matt Sox, Ski Team Sweep, Pro Utes

By Trent.Southwick
Utah Athletics

In Football News...

  • Part 2 of the 22 Forever docuseries will premiere on March 8th.

In Basketball News...

  • Today is the final regular season game for the women’s basketball team. The team released these introspective pieces written by the team’s three seniors. Click on each name to see what that senior had to say about their basketball career: Andrea Torres, Maka Jackson, and Dru Gylten.
  • Pro Utes Kyle Kuzma and Jakob Poeltl met up after their game.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Is this the longest active win streak against BYU? I’m not sure but it has to be up there. Read more about the victory here.
  • Great start to the weekend for the Baseball team. They remain undefeated at 3-0-1.
  • 8.1 IP, 6 K, 2 BB. Ace quality stuff from Matt Sox in his bounce-back start.
  • Utah Softball started their tournament with 2 wins improving to 9-4.
  • Pure dominance by these ladies.

More From Block U

Loading comments...