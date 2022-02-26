Utah Runnin’ Utes vs Arizona State Sun Devils - Game Thread

Game Notes:

When Utah hosted #2 Arizona Thursday night, there was cautious optimism after the Runnin’ Utes had a two-game Bay Area sweep of Stanford and Cal that it would be a competitive game. Unfortunately, Thursday night was a harsh reminder of the gap facing Utah against the elite competition in college basketball as Arizona easily defeated Utah 97-77 behind a 23 point effort from Tubelis and 21 points from Kriisa. The Utes led by 1 with 7 minutes to go in the first half before Arizona went off in the final 7 minutes and led 53-33 at the half. The game continued to spiral in the second half as Arizona had their way with the Utes and led by as much as 29 before Utah did what they have done all season and fought till the final whistle to get to a slightly more respectable margin. Despite the performance on Thursday Utah still has two home games to end the season to determine final seeding ahead of the PAC 12 Tournament the following week. If the tournament started today Utah would be assured no worse than an #11th seed but could get a #10 seed depending on their own results and Cal’s final games. Utah and Arizona State last met in Tempe on January 17 when Arizona State narrowly edged Utah 64-62. Arizona State has improved significantly since that game and has had some quality wins against UCLA and Oregon. Arizona State (if the tournament started today) would be a #9 seed. Arizona State enters the game with an 11-16 record overall and 7-10 in conference play. The Utes enter with an 11-17 record and 4-14 in conference play. The Sun Devils are led by DJ Horne with 12.2 points per game while the Utes are led by Branden Carlson with 13.3 points per game. The Utes have two home games ahead to gain some momentum heading into the conference tournament, let’s get the Huntsman Center rocking tonight!

When: Saturday, February 26 at 8 pm MT

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

How to Watch: ESPNU