Around The Hill, 2/27/2022: Poeltl, Lazar Stefanovic, Morgan Scalley

By Trent.Southwick
Utah v BYU Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Interesting story from former Utah and NFL OL Isaac Asiata and some cool photos of Norm Chow back in his playing days.
  • West Coast College Football ranked the Pac-12 Defensive Coordinators heading into the 2022 season. Morgan Scalley rightfully claims the #1 spot. You can find the rest of the list here.

In Basketball News...

  • If you are a Wordle fan and an NBA fan, you might like the new game Poeltl! Inspired by the game Wordle (and named after former Ute Jakob Poeltl due to “Poeltl” rhyming with “Wordle”), the game was made to guess an NBA player of the day while it gives you clues from each guess based on the player’s team, position, height, weight, age, etc. Click here to play the game.
  • This play by Lazar Stefanovic is just beautiful.
  • This angle is something else.
  • The men’s basketball team fell to Arizona State in a heartbreaker.
  • The women’s basketball team dropped their final regular season game of the season to #25 Arizona.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Let’s go!
  • Men’s tennis is now 14-0
  • This is a pretty cool gesture to honor Tony Gwynn, an all-time great MLB player.
  • Utes starting pitcher Matt Sox was named Friday’s Pitcher of the Day by the D1 Baseball. You can read about his selection here.
  • Utah Baseball improved to 4-0-1 with a shutout win over San Diego State last night. Starter Randon Hostert had a great outing with 6.2 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 8 K, 3 BB.
  • Utah Softball (11-4) picked up two wins yesterday.
  • Utah Lacrosse picked up a W in Wisconsin.

Trent’s Pick...

  • This move is INSANE.

