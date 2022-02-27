Around The Hill, 2/27/2022: Poeltl, Lazar Stefanovic, Morgan Scalley

In Football News...
- Interesting story from former Utah and NFL OL Isaac Asiata and some cool photos of Norm Chow back in his playing days.
Funny story about Norm.— Isaac Asiata (@AsiataFive4) February 27, 2022
A legendary coach, athlete and person.
But in 2011, he told me as a freshman that I would NEVER play a down of Division 1 Ball.
Last time I ever spoke with him. I like to think he told me that to light a flame and get me going.
It worked ♂️ https://t.co/eRc05k9TWU
- West Coast College Football ranked the Pac-12 Defensive Coordinators heading into the 2022 season. Morgan Scalley rightfully claims the #1 spot. You can find the rest of the list here.
In Basketball News...
- If you are a Wordle fan and an NBA fan, you might like the new game Poeltl! Inspired by the game Wordle (and named after former Ute Jakob Poeltl due to “Poeltl” rhyming with “Wordle”), the game was made to guess an NBA player of the day while it gives you clues from each guess based on the player’s team, position, height, weight, age, etc. Click here to play the game.
- This play by Lazar Stefanovic is just beautiful.
Skrrrrt!!— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 27, 2022
https://t.co/Dw2rp59TXL@_Lazar_Stef | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/vz3Gp0tzXZ
- This angle is something else.
Sheeeeeeesh, Stef!! #GoUtes | @_Lazar_Stef pic.twitter.com/yGHaQvgmKY— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 27, 2022
- The men’s basketball team fell to Arizona State in a heartbreaker.
February 27, 2022
- The women’s basketball team dropped their final regular season game of the season to #25 Arizona.
Final: No. 25 Oregon, 73. Utah, 65. #GoUtes— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 26, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- Let’s go!
— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) February 27, 2022
⏱ https://t.co/OGuVZ0CHFo
https://t.co/yfqo0Br1gI#UtesWin #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/CCj2CDlNUd
- Men’s tennis is now 14-0
Earned our 14th victory of the season; Defeated Weber State, 4-0#GoUteshttps://t.co/QQ3zQMQDuE— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) February 27, 2022
- This is a pretty cool gesture to honor Tony Gwynn, an all-time great MLB player.
In honor of Mr. Padre, today all teams playing in the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament will be wearing No. 19 during their respective games#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/xFNQAL84Pk— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 27, 2022
- Utes starting pitcher Matt Sox was named Friday’s Pitcher of the Day by the D1 Baseball. You can read about his selection here.
- Utah Baseball improved to 4-0-1 with a shutout win over San Diego State last night. Starter Randon Hostert had a great outing with 6.2 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 8 K, 3 BB.
Undefeated through ✋#UtesWin | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/mW9YXby9yI— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 27, 2022
- Utah Softball (11-4) picked up two wins yesterday.
Got our th W of the season‼️ #GoUtes /// #AllGas pic.twitter.com/5Vmr6XpaPb— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 26, 2022
Another shutout from @sydneysandezz and @julliaaJimenez had a night at the plate #GoUtes /// #AllGas pic.twitter.com/ojBIsmmitJ— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 27, 2022
- Utah Lacrosse picked up a W in Wisconsin.
Flying home with a W #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/IJsRJWqXa1— Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) February 26, 2022
Trent’s Pick...
- This move is INSANE.
JA ARE YOU SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/NIPPTTVrqh— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 27, 2022
