 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 2/28/2022: Triple Play, Devin Lloyd, Donovan Mitchell

By Trent.Southwick
2021 Pac-12 Championship Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Will Donovan Mitchell be throwing passes for Utes at the Utah Pro Day?
  • Field Yates at ESPN was giving some love to former Utah LB Devin Lloyd ahead of the NFL Draft.
  • DC Morgan Scalley shared that NFL scouts have taken notice of former Utah safety Brandon McKinney. Hopefully, we will get to see him making plays on Sundays in the near future.
  • DC Morgan Scalley is also putting the word out on former Utah safety Vonte Davis.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Utah Baseball (4-1-1) picked up their first loss of the season yesterday in a game that ended after 7 innings due to Utah’s travel itinerary. Next game is Tuesday in Las Vegas.
  • Regardless of their first loss, the Utah Baseball team has had a historic start to their season.
  • Utah Baseball was included by D1 Baseball as one of the better stories of the early college baseball season.
  • The Softball team (11-5) turned a TRIPLE play yesterday against #1 Oklahoma.
  • They fell just short against the #1 team but stayed with them the whole way.
  • Women’s tennis (11-1) picked up another win yesterday.

More From Block U

Loading comments...