Around The Hill, 2/28/2022: Triple Play, Devin Lloyd, Donovan Mitchell

In Football News...
- Will Donovan Mitchell be throwing passes for Utes at the Utah Pro Day?
Got you— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 28, 2022
- Field Yates at ESPN was giving some love to former Utah LB Devin Lloyd ahead of the NFL Draft.
Utah LB Devin Lloyd had 4 interceptions in 2021, as many as any LB in the country.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 27, 2022
He also had 8.0 sacks, as many as any other inside LB in the country.
A do-it-all player that will make a major instant impact for whoever drafts him. pic.twitter.com/ZqWlyWp41J
- DC Morgan Scalley shared that NFL scouts have taken notice of former Utah safety Brandon McKinney. Hopefully, we will get to see him making plays on Sundays in the near future.
What sticks out to NFL scouts when they watch film on Brandon McKinney @brandonmckinn20 is his football IQ! He is as smart as they come, and was a huge part of our special season! Go make that B-Mac!! #SafetyPride #RSNB pic.twitter.com/3EzcJl3wYA— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) February 28, 2022
- DC Morgan Scalley is also putting the word out on former Utah safety Vonte Davis.
NFL Draft Profile Home Edits Edition#1 brings us Vonte Davis @Snakeee99 ‼️ This dude is an absolute eraser, and would be a big addition to any NFL team!! #SafetyPride pic.twitter.com/7R7mpSUNoc— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) February 26, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- Utah Baseball (4-1-1) picked up their first loss of the season yesterday in a game that ended after 7 innings due to Utah’s travel itinerary. Next game is Tuesday in Las Vegas.
Tough one today that was called after seven, but we have a short memory and we’ll put it behind us.— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 28, 2022
Looking to bounce back Tuesday at UNLV
https://t.co/COXoFVJ2Nm#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/8KrvsDEGkC
- Regardless of their first loss, the Utah Baseball team has had a historic start to their season.
Best start to a season in over 40 years— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 27, 2022
https://t.co/U4QLNC8an7
https://t.co/Qnmx1BQxNJ#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Apt9sgutiR
- Utah Baseball was included by D1 Baseball as one of the better stories of the early college baseball season.
In Saturday's D1 Digest:— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) February 27, 2022
> Tommy Tanks does it again for @NCStateBaseball
> @utahbaseball, @BeaverBaseball, @TerpsBaseball continue hot starts
> @TexasBaseball, @TCU_Baseball, @WVUBaseball clinch big series winshttps://t.co/E9AIrls1pt
- The Softball team (11-5) turned a TRIPLE play yesterday against #1 Oklahoma.
THIS GAME!! Utes turn a 5-4-3 triple play to keep the game with 1‼️— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 27, 2022
Utes 1, OU 2
@FloSoftball >> https://t.co/Ty01oShcsF#GoUtes /// #AllGas pic.twitter.com/K0rO9HAb3O
- They fell just short against the #1 team but stayed with them the whole way.
An incredible effort by our ladies #GoUtes /// #AllGas pic.twitter.com/Zsvdiabt5T— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) February 27, 2022
- Women’s tennis (11-1) picked up another win yesterday.
