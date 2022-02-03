Around The Hill, 2/3/2022: Spring Captains, Cam Rising, Dark Mode

In Football News...
- The team announced that Cam Rising, Devin Kaufusi, Brant Kuithe, Clark Phillips III, and Jadon Redding were selected as spring captains. This is a great group of guys!
Your 2022 spring captains pic.twitter.com/qQRNM2yh5Q— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 2, 2022
- The USS Salt Lake City uniforms continue to be acknowledged as one of the best uniforms in college football last year.
#UniAuthority Best Alternate Uniform of the 2021 College Football Season:— Uniform Authority (@UniAuthority) February 2, 2022
2. @Utah_Football #UAAwards | @UtesEquipment pic.twitter.com/WkGUixraeu
- WR Sidney Mbanasor (em-BAN-uh-sohr) officially signed on the dotted line and became a Ute yesterday. Mbanasor (6’5”, 200) has an impressive size/speed combination that could develop into something really special.
Although recruiting interest came a little later in the process for Sidney Mbanasor, he still was able to sign with one of the top programs in the country...Utah. @Sidneymbanasor @PF_HighFootball @PfISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/sFgi9ri8TB— Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) February 3, 2022
- The 2022 signing class is complete and is the highest average rating in program history.
Class completed. #UBoyz pic.twitter.com/hjJpCu7Rcr— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 3, 2022
- ATH Lucas Hyde signed as a Preferred Walk-on (PWO). Hyde (5’11”, 170) is very talented and is a huge get for the Utes as a PWO. I don’t think it will be long before he earns a scholarship. Hyde is also close with Lander Barton who signed with Utah during the early signing period. Also, I love the bottom-right pic of him as a kid with coach Whitt. So cute.
SIGNED #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Wp67QJticu— Lucas Jaakir Hyde ✞ (@LukeHyde4) February 2, 2022
- LB Helaman Ofahengaue signed as a PWO. Ofahengaue (6’3”, 215) has good size and could fit at either LB or DE depending on how he develops.
Next chapter. #GoUtes ⚫️ @SafetyPride @TheMUSS @Utah_Football @CoachPowell99 @LehiFootball @kanuch78 @levelupelitesFB @NextlevelFP @PTrenches @OboysG pic.twitter.com/vS2YoSvk9W— Helaman Ofahengaue (@Helamanofa) February 3, 2022
- TE James Allemann signed as a PWO. Allemann (6’5”, 210) has experience at TE, WR, and DE.
Excited to officially be a Ute!!! Also congrats C on committing to Redlands for tennis! So proud of you and I know your going to kill it up there. #Goutes pic.twitter.com/91SB2TGBbG— James Allemann (@AllemannJames) February 2, 2022
- WR Jett Meine signed as a PWO. Meine (6’2”, 195), out of Corner Canyon HS, was first team all-state. Meine is also an extremely bright guy who held offers from Harvard and Dartmouth among others.
Ute Nation…I’m coming home!!! 100% Committed! @Utah_Football @_CoachBump @UtahCoachWhitt @FWhittinghamJr @SafetyPride @Coach_Ludwig @coachjharding @evanjohnsonUU @ReggieDunnJr @AaronAmaama @TheMUSS @SSylvester55 @KjarEric @CCHSFOOTBALL_ @bangulo #22 pic.twitter.com/LmlYRQrWZE— Meine, Jett (@M11Jett) February 2, 2022
- Wow. This is pretty huge praise. I’m not too familiar with Sidelines Sports Network so I’m not sure about who they know that is talking about Rising potentially being the first QB off the board but I love the recognition from a non-Utah source!
Let's not forget that next year's hottest NFL QB draft pick was once a Sooner and a Longhorn. Cameron Rising of Utah is now being talked about as potentially the #1 QB off the board next year pic.twitter.com/zbF8vF47Ji— Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) February 3, 2022
- Cam Rising and the OL were the best in the country against the blitz.
Utah's Cameron Rising was brilliant against the blitz this season, leading all Power 5 QBs in Boom-Bust ratio.— CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) February 2, 2022
Emory Jones, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Brown rounded out the top four in this category. pic.twitter.com/a1bKyhctqe
- Bam Olaseni is a great ambassador of the Utes. Can’t wait for him to get to the NFL and show them what he’s got!
Man all the interviews I did in Vegas are awesome.— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 3, 2022
But hearing Bam Olaseni talk about the U-Block, about the bond the Utes have and the love they all have for the Utah program is truly something special.
Can't wait to tell an awesome bit of Bamidele Olaseni's story.
- Former Utah WR Tim Patrick was highlighted as an “unsung hero” for the Broncos this year. You can read about him and all of the other unsung heroes on AFC teams here.
- Yesterday was Nation Girls & Women in Sports Day! Check out this video highlighting some of the women who work in Utah Football.
Today & everyday we celebrate incredible women in our athletics department. An inside look at some of the amazing women that are a part of @Utah_Football and what makes it special.#GoUtes | #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/3AWefMDK47— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) February 3, 2022
- Mark your calendars.
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 3, 2022
coming 2.22.22
For our boys, #22forever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/7tcK8sgjrI
In Basketball News...
- Dark Mode game tonight at the Hunstman. Let’s snap that streak.
◼️⬛️ ⬛️◼️— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 2, 2022
Runnin' Utes Oregon State Beavers
Thursday, Feb. 3rd @ 7PM MT
https://t.co/2n6lqgud82 pic.twitter.com/r6YC4UAPIm
Trent’s Pick...
- I know of multiple random people who could have created a better name and uniform design over a single weekend. I have no idea how it took two years being “the Washington Football Team” to come up with this new name and uniform. The uniforms are hideously disjointed with each uniform a different font, style, and logo placement. Maybe I’m just a uniform snob, but I feel sorry for all the Washington fans out there.
The future of Washington football is here #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/MwkCLTkVAA— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022
Loading comments...