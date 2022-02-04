 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 2/4/2022: TJ Pledger, Football Leadership Council, Runnin’ Utes

By Trent.Southwick
@UtahMBB - Twitter

In Football News...

  • The recruiting staff is already on to the 2023 recruits.
  • Former Utah RB TJ Pledger has been added to the Senior Bowl Roster! This is an amazing opportunity to showcase his talents.
  • Pledger opted to wear his Rose Bowl helmet.
  • Yesterday was the birthday of Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley. I hope he had a great day and that he will soon find himself in the starting QB role for one of the 32 NFL teams.
  • The football leadership council was announced yesterday.
  • Recognition for the USS Salt Lake City uniforms continues to roll in, this time being recognized by Uniform Authority as the second-best helmet of the season.
  • The 2021 Utah offense was top-tier in creating scoring opportunities.
  • Tavion Thomas is becoming a recruiter. This is really cool to see because Thomas won’t personally benefit if Hunter Clegg chooses Utah because 2022 is almost certainly Thomas’ final college year and Clegg is a 2023 prospect. Thomas is doing this for the program and I love that buy in.
  • Nephi Sewell was out there making plays in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Around the Pac-12...

  • This is not a great look for UW and ASU. ASU has the recruiting scandal and NCAA investigations hanging over its head. UW on the other hand has a new coach and that likely affected their ability to bring in a solid class. We are blessed at Utah with the continuity of the coaching staff.
  • This is amazing and Utah should follow suit. This would be a tremendous source of revenue for the program and the athletes. This seems like a no-brainer.

In Basketball News...

  • They did it! The losing streak ends at 10! I guess the team was really just in it to get the record. I don’t think they will lose again this season.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Tennis is back at it this weekend with a few matchups.
  • Let’s get some medals.
  • Utah Softball head coach Amy Hogue was interviewed on The D1 Softball Podcast. You can check it out here or you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
  • Way to go Cole McDonald!
  • WOW! What an incredible achievement!

Trent’s Pick...

  • This is a really interesting idea that I hadn’t thought of before. In basketball, you would hang a banner for making the final four, but you had to win games in the tournament to make it there. I’m leaning towards yes because it is definitely an accomplishment to be there. I’m curious to hear what you all think. Do you think a team should hang a banner for making it to the playoffs? Or should they only hang a banner if they win their semi-finals game and go to the championship? Or should they only hang a banner if they win the Natty?

More From Block U

Loading comments...