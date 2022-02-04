Around The Hill, 2/4/2022: TJ Pledger, Football Leadership Council, Runnin’ Utes

In Football News...
- The recruiting staff is already on to the 2023 recruits.
23’s… it’s your turn. #UBoyz— Evan Johnson (@evanjohnsonUU) February 3, 2022
- Former Utah RB TJ Pledger has been added to the Senior Bowl Roster! This is an amazing opportunity to showcase his talents.
SENIOR BOWL ROSTER UPDATE: Utah RB T.J. Pledger has been added to the American roster and will be coached by the #Lions. Pledger will be in jersey #4 for today’s practice.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️#BestoftheBest pic.twitter.com/QN4SzIM3Ij— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 3, 2022
- Pledger opted to wear his Rose Bowl helmet.
@uno_tj @seniorbowl #22forever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/XbcSKkIJQ0— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 4, 2022
- Yesterday was the birthday of Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley. I hope he had a great day and that he will soon find himself in the starting QB role for one of the 32 NFL teams.
February 3, 2022
- The football leadership council was announced yesterday.
Let’s hear it for our spring 2022 leadership council @bryson_barnes10 @ctb_mb @Cole_bishop_8 @B_Daniels71 @SolomonEnis @devskaufusi @_DaltonKincaid @Brantkuithe14 @andrew_mataafa @ClarkPhillips21 @crising7 @thiagoothomas9 pic.twitter.com/PPyiIAHOwO— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 3, 2022
- Recognition for the USS Salt Lake City uniforms continues to roll in, this time being recognized by Uniform Authority as the second-best helmet of the season.
#UniAuthority Best Helmet of the 2021 College Football Season:— Uniform Authority (@UniAuthority) February 3, 2022
2. @Utah_Football #UAAwards | @UtesEquipment pic.twitter.com/Fzt5NYqoD9
- The 2021 Utah offense was top-tier in creating scoring opportunities.
Which offenses created opportunities most often?— parker (@statsowar) February 3, 2022
Eckel Rate, Non-Garbage Time 2021 pic.twitter.com/75x0XgZMhV
- Tavion Thomas is becoming a recruiter. This is really cool to see because Thomas won’t personally benefit if Hunter Clegg chooses Utah because 2022 is almost certainly Thomas’ final college year and Clegg is a 2023 prospect. Thomas is doing this for the program and I love that buy in.
Need to get you here Brodie— Tavion.Thomas (@thiagoothomas9) February 3, 2022
- Nephi Sewell was out there making plays in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Great open-field stop by Nephi Sewell pic.twitter.com/5P7JTBsGP1— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 4, 2022
Around the Pac-12...
- This is not a great look for UW and ASU. ASU has the recruiting scandal and NCAA investigations hanging over its head. UW on the other hand has a new coach and that likely affected their ability to bring in a solid class. We are blessed at Utah with the continuity of the coaching staff.
The Campbell Fighting Camels (an FCS football team) finished with a higher rated recruiting class according to 247 composite than the following PAC-12 schools:— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) February 3, 2022
Washington Huskies
Arizona State Sun Devils
- This is amazing and Utah should follow suit. This would be a tremendous source of revenue for the program and the athletes. This seems like a no-brainer.
In an announcement from Fanatics and One Team Partners today, @UW_Football players have the opportunity to opt-in to monetize their jersey sales ahead of the 2022 season— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) February 3, 2022
UW joins a list of select schools that offer the option for its student-athleteshttps://t.co/8jHGgNbg8i
In Basketball News...
- They did it! The losing streak ends at 10! I guess the team was really just in it to get the record. I don’t think they will lose again this season.
Back in the win column! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/kyuDbudpJa— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 4, 2022
- If you missed the game, I recommend checking out Block U’s game thread for a breakdown of this win.
Other Utah Sports News...
- Tennis is back at it this weekend with a few matchups.
Back in action at home this weekend as we host LMU and Texas Tech!#GoUteshttps://t.co/fLbDQvp8rZ— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) February 3, 2022
Can't wait to see everyone at the George S. Eccles Tennis Center Friday when we host Idaho State!#GoUtes https://t.co/N4hMvyUlEZ— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) February 3, 2022
- Let’s get some medals.
#WinterOlympicsU pic.twitter.com/OtcbSghnlu— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) February 3, 2022
- Utah Softball head coach Amy Hogue was interviewed on The D1 Softball Podcast. You can check it out here or you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
- Way to go Cole McDonald!
Another #UofU Olympian heading to the Moguls Finals. Nice work, Cole McDonald! #GoUtes https://t.co/hBnUGEzBd0— University of Utah (@UUtah) February 4, 2022
- WOW! What an incredible achievement!
Trent’s Pick...
- This is a really interesting idea that I hadn’t thought of before. In basketball, you would hang a banner for making the final four, but you had to win games in the tournament to make it there. I’m leaning towards yes because it is definitely an accomplishment to be there. I’m curious to hear what you all think. Do you think a team should hang a banner for making it to the playoffs? Or should they only hang a banner if they win their semi-finals game and go to the championship? Or should they only hang a banner if they win the Natty?
Do you hang the banner? pic.twitter.com/EGXd547xVA— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 3, 2022
Loading comments...