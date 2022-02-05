 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 2/5/2022: Tavion Thomas, ATH Kobe Boykin, Cam Rising NIL, Grace McCallum

By Trent.Southwick
Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X - Ohio State v Utah Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Tavion Thomas will be doing a meet & greet sometime soon. Keep an eye on his Twitter to keep updated on when and where that will be.
  • Tavion must have been having a good day yesterday. You love to see it.
  • Cam Rising secured a NIL deal with Les Olson IT. This is huge as this will become a growing factor in how recruits select their school. Recruits will want to go to places where they can get NIL deals to make money while in college. Seeing players like Cam Rising be in commercials will be a great thing to point to for recruits in future classes. Now we just need Tavion Thomas to get a NIL deal with the FrontRunner (a commuter rail train for those not in Utah).
  • Utah secured its first commit of the 2024 cycle from ATH Kobe Boykin. Boykin is not rated yet but that is due to his very early commitment and not an indication of his talent level. This guy is a beast! From his sophomore year highlights, Boykin is a swiss army knife player making dynamic one-handed catches and also taking hand-offs then making sharp cuts to the open field. It is cool to see TJ Pledger getting involved too.
  • Former Utah RB Jamal Anderson’s son, Jamal Anderson II, is a 2023 LB. Sounds like he had a good time on his visit too.
  • Utah’s offense next year is gonna be scary.
  • Dick Butkus gave Utes Equipment a shout-out.

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks got a W in their first road meet of the season against #22 UCLA.
  • Way to go Grace McCallum for scoring a 10.000 on the bars!

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The women’s basketball team took down the Huskies and will now move their focus to Washington State this Sunday.
  • Team USA is basically the University of Utah.
  • Utes can also be found on a host of other teams. Read more about the Utes in the Olympics here.

