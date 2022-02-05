Around The Hill, 2/5/2022: Tavion Thomas, ATH Kobe Boykin, Cam Rising NIL, Grace McCallum

In Football News...
- Tavion Thomas will be doing a meet & greet sometime soon. Keep an eye on his Twitter to keep updated on when and where that will be.
Hey I will love to do a meet in greet & also If you want to bring some stuff to get sign by me like jersey , hats , shirts, any items that you have you can bring it down . I will have a location very soon but my signature will be starting 25 $— Tavion.Thomas (@thiagoothomas9) February 5, 2022
- Tavion must have been having a good day yesterday. You love to see it.
Utah the place to be— Tavion.Thomas (@thiagoothomas9) February 5, 2022
- Cam Rising secured a NIL deal with Les Olson IT. This is huge as this will become a growing factor in how recruits select their school. Recruits will want to go to places where they can get NIL deals to make money while in college. Seeing players like Cam Rising be in commercials will be a great thing to point to for recruits in future classes. Now we just need Tavion Thomas to get a NIL deal with the FrontRunner (a commuter rail train for those not in Utah).
I trust Les Olsen like I trust my O-line.— Cameron Rising (@crising7) February 5, 2022
Expertise. Commitment. Service. Excellence.
Partner with the pros at @LesOlsenIT https://t.co/ZRsMCLFAUE
- Utah secured its first commit of the 2024 cycle from ATH Kobe Boykin. Boykin is not rated yet but that is due to his very early commitment and not an indication of his talent level. This guy is a beast! From his sophomore year highlights, Boykin is a swiss army knife player making dynamic one-handed catches and also taking hand-offs then making sharp cuts to the open field. It is cool to see TJ Pledger getting involved too.
Ute Nation I need y'all to show lil bra some luv ! Up next ‼️ https://t.co/qSiWG4NV4l— TJ Pledger IV (@uno_tj) February 5, 2022
- Former Utah RB Jamal Anderson’s son, Jamal Anderson II, is a 2023 LB. Sounds like he had a good time on his visit too.
New banner who dis?! Haha— Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) February 5, 2022
*Note: Despite his father posting this and using this image as his banner, Jamal II has NOT made any official commitments or decisions. Yet. Good visit tho pic.twitter.com/L6Tcr1IfOs
- Utah’s offense next year is gonna be scary.
Top 2021 Offenses— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) February 4, 2022
• Opponent-Adjusted, Per-Play
1 Ohio State
2 Georgia
3 Alabama
4 Tennessee
5 Louisville
6 Nebraska
7 Oklahoma
8 Virginia
9 UNC
10 Ole Miss
11 Michigan
12 TCU
13 Iowa State
14 Maryland
15 Utah
- Dick Butkus gave Utes Equipment a shout-out.
im followed by the @UtesEquipment— Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) February 4, 2022
literally a pile of helmets and jock straps
this is the pinnacle of fame
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks got a W in their first road meet of the season against #22 UCLA.
A close one in the end, but the Red Rocks get the win tonight in Pauley Pavilion! #L22L | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/xxC7fzWL57— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 5, 2022
- Way to go Grace McCallum for scoring a 10.000 on the bars!
IT'S A PERFECT 10!! Grace McCallum scores the first 10.0 of her career on bars!! pic.twitter.com/PoUikK9qZ2— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 5, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- The women’s basketball team took down the Huskies and will now move their focus to Washington State this Sunday.
That's a .— Utah Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 5, 2022
Utah, 71. Washington, 66.
We'll see you again on Sunday. 12pm vs. Washington State. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/W65tefoJ4r
- Team USA is basically the University of Utah.
.@TeamUSA #WinterOlympics athletes w/ #UofU ties compared to team total:— University of Utah (@UUtah) February 4, 2022
Freestyle skiing: 5 (UU)/14 (total)
Freeskiing: 5/17
Cross-country skiing: 4/14
Short-track speedskating: 4/7
Long-track speedskating: 3/12
Alpine skiing: 3/18
Nordic: 3/5
Ski jump: 2/5
Snowboarding: 2/27
- Utes can also be found on a host of other teams. Read more about the Utes in the Olympics here.
Loading comments...